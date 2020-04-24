Bill Gates leads the way to a COVID-19 vaccine in “The Late Show”

Bill Gates visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday evening to discuss a possible schedule for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Colbert begins the interview by asking a question that concerns us all: how long should we live as we are now?

Always pragmatic, Gates offered a measured response: “There are two ways to get out, one is that if we get miracle therapies that are above 95% of the cure rate. We can’t count on it. The other is a very effective vaccine that we are delivering to the world. Some of these vaccines – we will understand by this summer, we will see because they go to humans now – we will see if they get this strong antibody response. And then we have to do extensive safety testing and start manufacturing. So even in a year, even if everything went perfectly … we could start manufacturing. “

He admits that if it is more difficult to land on an effective vaccine, the delay could extend over two years, but offers a ray of hope: “Every day, when I see the commitment of the vaccine groups, I actually think, “Wow, we can surprise people upside down. “I say 18 months, but some of these vaccines are ahead of schedule.”

The Bill & Melinda Gates foundations’ therapeutic acceleration program worked hard to find a vaccine for COVID-19, with musicians like Madonna donating $ 1 million to research efforts. Gates told Colbert that his foundation is currently working on 7 vaccines and that, overall, more than 100 vaccines are being tested. “There are almost too many of them,” he said.

In a TED 2015 conference, Gates practically predicted the COVID-19 epidemic. Earlier this month, he stopped at the Daily Show to reflect on his Nostradamus moment: “One thing that makes me feel good is – it’s such a big change in the world – that this time, it will not be like Ebola, which was just there in West Africa or in Central Africa, “he said. “This time, the tens of billions (of dollars) so that the diagnoses are pending, manufacturing pending, this time, we will prepare for the next epidemic.”

Colbert asked Gates to take a look at the future once more, and Gate’s rather somber message sent the host in a fit of nervous laughter: “I didn’t mean to be right,” he said. he said about his TED Talk. Then launched into a description of a possible bioterrorist attack.

“The good news – I’m not trying to depress you – is most of the work we are going to do to be ready for pandemic two – I call it a pandemic – most of the work we will be doing to be ready for this are also the things we need to do to minimize the threat of bioterrorism, “he added, leaving the interview on a good note (?).