Bill Cowher's HOF berth means Mike Tomlin on this runway

Color me surprised.

Bill cowher was a very good coach, one of the best of his time. But his credentials for entering the Professional Football Hall of Fame, while not good, didn’t make him shoo-in.

When I looked at this year’s finalist list for the three coaches who were going to be put into the Professional Football Hall of Fame, I felt that Cowher had a chance. But he was against Dan Reeves, Jimmy Johnson and Tom flores, all Super Bowl winners twice, as well as single winners Dick Vermeil and Mike Holmgren, who not only won a Super Bowl, but also won another Super Bowl franchise. And that doesn’t even mention Don coryell and Buddy Parker – another former head coach of the Steelers – who were considered innovators.

So, while Cowher, with his two Super Bowl appearances – a win – and a record 149-90-1 in 15 seasons, certainly deserved, I thought the three winners of the Super Bowl twice would probably get the green light . But we now know that at least one of them didn’t after Cowher surprise announcement Saturday evening before the match.

With the announcement that Cowher will be one of three coaches brought into the room by the Blue Ribbon Panel which chooses this year’s centennial special class, I can’t help but think that the Steelers will have three consecutive coaches who will go to the Hall of Fame eventually.

I do not think so? Consider that Mike Tomlin has already participated in two Super Bowls, winning one, like Cowher. And Tomlin’s career record in 13 seasons is 133-74-1 in 13 seasons.

With even a pair of 8-8 records in the next two seasons – and Tomlin has never had a worse season than that – he would equal Cowher’s record for 15 years.

As for playoff victories, Cowher went 12-9 in his playoff career, while Tomlin is 8-7. But remember, Cowher was 4-0 in his last playoff run in 2005. So before that run, which also led to his Super Bowl victory, he was 8-9 in playoffs, including 1-4 in AFC Championship, all Home.

Certainly, going this far is an accomplishment. It is not easy to do. And Cowher’s teams have done well to go this far on several occasions.

But as I often hear, winning the playoffs is all that matters in Pittsburgh, ignoring the fact that Cowher went 3-3 in the playoffs from 1998 to 2004, a period of seven seasons. This completely ignores how difficult it is to win the playoffs on a consistent basis – or not at all.

I do not think so? Look at the results of Saturday evening as a case and point. The AFC playoffs were meant to be a formality for the Ravens. After all, they had won 12 straight games and were double-digit favorites to beat the Titans.

But, as shown on Saturday 28-12 against the Ravens by the Titans on Saturday night, anything can happen in the NFL playoffs. That’s why even the best coaches are around .500 in the playoffs – a handful of coaches, including Bill belichick next to.

This is the problem for coaches of his generation. No matter what they do, how many games they win, they will be compared to Belichick. And he just might be the best to do it.

So while Cowher certainly deserves his Hall of Fame nomination, Tomlin will too do that at that time – although you may not know it because of the screams for his head going on in Steelers Nation.

I get it. Steelers fans expect to win every year. And when they don’t, there is disappointment. But one or two disappointing seasons don’t mean you fire the coach immediately.

If the Steelers had done this, say in 1999 after Cowher ran back-to-back non-qualifying seasons in which they went 13-19, Cowher may never have won this first Super Bowl. And he might never have heard the news he made on Saturday night.

This is the kind of record that would have replaced Cowher in many places. Cleveland comes to mind. How does it work for the Browns?

Chuck noll entered after his career, and rightly so. And now Cowher too. There’s a good chance Tomlin isn’t far behind – every time he decides to hang up.

