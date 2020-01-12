Bill cowherit’s the surprise ad as the first member of the 2020 Professional Football Hall of Fame class, it took a long time.

And it was something unexpected from Cowher. In fact, when he took over as head coach of the Steelers of Chuck noll in 1992 he had a much simpler goal in mind.

The former special teams player with the Browns and Eagles and the then defensive coordinator of the Chiefs just wanted to stay.

“When I got the job in 1992, I was 34, I remember going back to Kansas City and laying in my bed that night and saying to my wife, ‘If I don’t do this, I’ll come back to my 20th Class Meeting as the head coach of my hometown team, ” Cowher told me earlier this year when he returned to Pittsburgh for his induction into the Steelers Hall of Honor. ” My first goal was not to be fired for the first three years. “

This does not happen. Cowher has coached 15 seasons with his home team. He led the team to the playoffs in each of his first six seasons, before qualifying for the Super Bowl at the end of the 1995 season. The trip ended in a 27-17 loss to the Cowboys.

It would take another 10 years before Cowher overcame this bump and finally won a Super Bowl. But his teams continued to knock on the door.

But until he won this Super Bowl at the end of the 2005 season, it turned out that Cowher’s legacy could be that of a coach who could get the most out of a team, but couldn’t not overcome the bump.

The Steelers reached the AFC championship in 1994, 1995, 1997, 2001 and 2004, ranging from 1 to 4 in these games, all at home.

“We kept getting there. We kept knocking on the door,” said Cowher. “Everything that was going to happen was going to happen. I don’t feel like in any of these games we played badly. For whatever reason, you come back to the 1994 championship game we lost, we throw the ball at the end zone at the end with a chance to win this game. In 1997 we played against John Elway and Terrell davis and Kordell (Stewart) threw an interception into the end zone and we still had a chance at the end, John Elway threw a ball at Shannon Sharpe. Shannon Sharpe to date, didn’t even know what the room was. I know this because I worked with Shannon Sharpe. I spoke to Shannon Sharpe.

“In 2001, they had two returns for touchdowns,” he said. “In 2004, if Ben (Roethlisberger) read Hines (Ward) at the end of the first half on a red zone game instead of going to Heath (Miller), Hines was wide open, passing in the middle. It was a jet and we continued on our way anyway. We just kept getting there. We were like Freddy Krueger, we were everyone’s worst nightmare. We keep coming back. We had resilience. We had character, tenacity about us. We weren’t going to be defined by where we were. We were going to be defined by our next game. “

To continue reading, log into your account: