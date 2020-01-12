Bill Cowher surprised by Hall of Fame selection on CBS set

Bill cowher’s headed all the way from Crafton to Canton.

The long-time Steelers coach, architect of 10 playoff teams in 15 seasons and winner of Super Bowl XL, was informed that he had been elected to the Professional Football Hall of Fame shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday in a surprise announcement on the set of CBS Sports’ pre-game show before the Ravens-Titans playoff game. David Baker, the president of the room, came out behind Cowher during a standing analysis segment to do the act.

It was the scene:

Cowher was elected to the Centennial Slate Hall in honor of the 100th season of the NFL. A special panel met at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, to choose 10 seniors (players who last played more than 25 seasons ago), three contributors (an individual other than a player or a coach) and two coaches (who were the last coaches more than five seasons ago). Cowher obviously fell into the latter category. They were elected from a list of 38 finalists, originally close to 300.

“I just want to say that I’m so blessed,” said Cowher on set with barely a second to recover. “Football is a total team sport. I had great players, great coaches … the best organization in football. I lived a blessed life. I came to the best network on television. is a family here like a family we had there. I am very fortunate to have been surrounded by very special people. “

Cowher became a member of CBS NFL programming in February 2007.

The rest of the list of 15 centennials will be revealed live on the NFL network’s “ Good Morning Football ” next Wednesday, starting at 7 a.m.

The full class of 2020 will be made up of 20 members, the five standards being selected on February 2, the day before Super Bowl LIV. This will be done by the Professional Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee and two other Steelers, Troy Polamalu and Alan Faneca, are finalists. Also, Donnie Shell is among the finalists remaining on the centennial list.

Cowher, 62, took over for Chuck noll as coach of the Steelers and held this position until 2006. During this period his teams competed in two Super Bowls, won nine division championships and obtained 161-99-1 for a winning percentage of 0.619. Noll, Cowher and Mike Tomlin are the only head coaches in the franchise since 1969.

In early October, Cowher was inducted into the Steelers Hall of Fame and introduced to the crowd at Heinz Field at half-time against the Bengals, who were greeted with a roar.

Cowher is the 327th member of Pro Football Hall, the 182nd living.

The reactions came from everywhere:

