Bill could limit the amount of the Hathaway scholarship for UW students

Loading...

A statue of Stanley Hathaway stands in front of a building that bears his name in Cheyenne, Wyoming (File Photo, Trevor T. Trujillo; Oil City)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A new bill, to be introduced in the upcoming legislative period, could set a limit on the granting of Hathaway scholarships to doctoral students at the University of Wyoming.

The purpose of this bill is to reduce Hathaway Scholarship expenses from the Hathaway Scholarship Account for students enrolled in a graduate program at the University of Wyoming.

If this bill is approved, the amount of the Hathaway Fellowship for a PhD student will be limited to the amount of the University of Wyoming’s participation fee that is less than $ 2000.

Article below …

Currently, a student who has received a Hathaway Honors scholarship and is enrolled in a qualified UW graduate or professional course will calculate its price based on the cost of attendance for that graduate or professional course. This amount exceeds the participation costs for students.

More detailed information on this legislative proposal can be found online.

The Wyoming Legislature Spring Meeting begins on February 10.