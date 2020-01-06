Bill aims to improve the missing person investigation into Wyoming, including the tribal government

Loading...

(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo. – Wyoming legislation is presented with a bill to revise government investigations into missing persons.

The proposal would require the criminal investigation department to “act as a central information warehouse and maintain a clearinghouse database of missing Wyoming individuals.”

In addition, DCI would have to publish an annual report on missing persons.

Article below …

“The department produces and publishes an annual report on the information gathered by the missing person clearing house,” the draft law says. “The report must include biographical information about missing people and information submitted by federal, state, tribal, and local law enforcement agencies in Wyoming.”

DCI would also be asked to publish a report on the state’s annual crime statistics.

While DCI is already required to work with state, state, and local law enforcement agencies, the law would require that they also work with the tribal government.

The Department for Victim Services should review the Clearing House’s missing person criminal investigation reports. They would also “coordinate with members of the judiciary, prosecutor, defense lawyers, law enforcement, and others to provide training on missing and murdered people in the state of Wyoming, including missing and murdered Native Americans.”

The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security is to use the public warning system to “inform residents of impending threats from natural disasters or man-made events or to assist in the safe rescue of missing or vulnerable people,” in coordination with “local, state, tribal people” and Federal law enforcement agencies. “

The Wyoming Highway Patrol would also be responsible for coordinating with these authorities about the operation of the integrated warning system, and would kidnap DCI an annual report on the frequency and date of use of the warning system, age, race, and gender of the warning system Person, whether the kidnapping was thwarted and whether the alarm system helped clarify the kidnapping. “

If the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes implement a warning system for the Wind River Reserve, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security would have to assist and coordinate with the tribal governments.

If Wyoming Highway Patrol tribal governments provide information about missing or vulnerable people, the WHP would have to “use the warning system to help protect people and safely restore the reported missing or at risk”.

The draft law is sponsored by the Interim Judicial Joint Committee.

Legislators will begin their budget meeting in Cheyenne on February 10th.