Bilcross is the most slapdash Scandinavian car racing you've ever heard of

Loading...

What do you get when you combine LeMons, dirt track races and demolition derby? Bilcross, is what. It is a Swedish car racing that is often called a popular race and is amazing.

From what I understand, amateur runners join for these events throughout Scandinavia and northern Europe, and each country runs its own version with small variations. The concept probably originated in Finland, where they call it Jokamiesluokka.

The video I found is an end-of-season summary of the best moments of the races at Jönköping in Sweden and is fascinating for several reasons. First, the race seems to take place exclusively in the mud. For a rally lover like me, that's more than enough, but the real attraction here is the wide variety of competing cars.

As expected, the most common model seems to be the Volvo 240, but I see many others, from Saab 99s to E36 Compacts on the track. Seeing all these cars, large and small, with front and rear-wheel drive, fighting with the slippery surface with little consideration to avoid collisions is a lot of fun and I would love to get to one of these races one day, even if the result seems a little less How safe

.