Sydney Harbor was buzzing with spectators on land and on the water on Thursday, as the race gun sounded at 1 p.m. Despite wind speeds of up to 20 knots, thousands of people were gathered around their heads to watch the supermaxis make their way into the open sea.

At the same time, McKay and his team hopped on their bikes from the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia and headed south.

First meeting through tactile rugby, Owen taught McKay how to navigate in 2005 before McKay joined Mahligai's crew for the blue waters classic of 2009 and 2013. This year, the friends decided to return slightly more interesting things in order to raise money for the Black Dog Institute.

"When you're on the Hobart, it's the best part of 100 hours, so you have enough time to come up with different ideas," said McKay. "One of them was to see if it would be possible for the bikes to descend to Hobart in a time similar to yachts. As I said, it all depends on how the wind is blowing."

The cycling team will take the Spirit of Tasmania between Melbourne and Devonport.

"We hope there will be a gym so that we can ride the exercise bike," said McKay. "The great thing is that we will know where Mahligai is, but they will not know where we are."

Owen, who is participating in his 13th Sydney in Hobart this year, admits that he is "a little worried" that the cycling group may take the race.

"What is good for us is good for them," he said. "They also want tailwinds. I think the last thing they want is headwinds. But looking at the forecast, we're actually planning a fairly quick trip."

As the fleet of 157 people left the port in perfect conditions on Thursday, concerns over a potential delay due to the haze of smoke were quickly overlooked. Four starting lines were necessary to accommodate the large number of participants for the 75th year of the race. It is the largest fleet since the 50th anniversary of 371.

InfoTrack led the start in a two-horse race with Scallywag in the harbor, with Wild Oats behind. But line honors favorite Comanche wasted no time in making up for a slow start to the race, sitting in the front for the rest of the afternoon once the peloton has reached the high seas.

