The Prince of Wales Hospice has completed its annual Christmas tree collection, in which hospice volunteers collect and dispose of real trees from households in the district.

This year’s Christmas tree collection was the largest of the organization so far. She collected 433 trees and grew more than 4,500.

You have raised enough money to run the hospice all morning.

A statement published by the hospice states: “We have collected an incredible 433 real Christmas trees in the past few days and would like to thank everyone who donated to the hospice for the collection of their tree.

“We also want to take this opportunity to thank all of our great volunteers who have given up their time to support our collection.

Rebecca Taylor, Community Fundraising Officer at the hospice, said: “We are excited about the success of this year’s Christmas tree collection, which enabled us to collect more trees than ever before!

“We are adding up how much the program has collected. So far it’s over £ 4,500, which is incredible!

“We would like to thank all of our volunteers who helped make the collections possible, and of course the generous people in our community who have chosen to recycle their trees with us to help raise funds for hospice care collect.”