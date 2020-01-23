Biggest Loser host Bob Harper talks about health, marriage, and Lizzo

For viewers who criticized “The Biggest Loser” as a product of the unhealthy connection between reality TV and weight loss, Bob Harper hears you.

“We really focus on the aftercare at restart,” said the 54-year-old personal trainer on Thursday at the NBCUniversal New York Press Junket. “Not only with a membership in the gym, but also with a nutritionist and a support group.”

The heavily tattooed Harper returned to the show after a heart attack almost three years ago, emphasizing how he and the show are balanced.

“We want to provide you with all the tools you need because I’ve learned in this business that 80 percent of people, no matter how fast or slow you lose weight, regain weight. These are the hard facts. So it works about accountability, it’s about changing your life. “

However, Harper has not rested so much – he still emphasizes that there are no rest days for health.

“Losing weight is so difficult because you have to do it every day … I knew I had to be here today. I had to get up very early and work out beforehand [I came here] because I knew I couldn’t do it in the I didn’t want to, I wanted to be in bed with my dogs, “he said.

Harper’s personal life developed with his point of view. He got engaged to longtime friend Anton Gutierrez in June 2019 and says he distracted him from his wedding while filming the latest season of Biggest Loser in Santa Fe – the couple have not yet set an appointment – he wants one Keep things cautious.

“Do you know what sounds great? Eloping – just like an eloping and a party. I won’t go down a hall, you know? I will not do that, ”he said to us.

Harper’s diet has also changed, evolving from an Atkins high-fat and protein-based approach to a “more vegetable-fat” approach due to health issues. “I didn’t cut meat out completely, but I don’t have that much, especially red meat. I really miss it. I will say that whenever my fiance eats a burger, I kiss him even more.”

And while Harper has no explicit statement about Jillian Michaels’ controversial statements about Lizzo, his diplomatic statement reflects an evolution of the old “Biggest Loser”: “Your weight is none of my business unless it employs me.”