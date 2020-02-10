Big wins for ‘Parasite’ give the Oscar night an emotional climax

Always on stage, Bong Joon Ho kept saying that he was ready for a drink – “damn ready”.

But the Oscars were damn unwilling not to honor him anymore.

In the end, the South Korean director and his masterful social thriller “Parasite” won the best original screenplay, the best international film, the best director and the best picture. The latter was a historic victory as the first non-English language film to be the main prize in the 92-year history of the Oscars.

Bong’s dizzying, increasingly disbelieving acceptance speeches – and the warm welcome he received – symbolized an Oscar night that turned out to be much more inclusive and cheerful than expected.

When the nominations were announced less than a month ago, it was actually about the depressing lack of diversity among the acting nominees and the fact that no female directors were nominated. That hasn’t changed, of course, but the show itself hit an inclusive note from the start with a brave and stirring performance by Janelle Monae. That night the first Maori also won an Oscar. a rare victory for a woman in the best point category; and the first actor with Down syndrome to appear at the Oscars.

Some key moments from Oscars 2020, both serious and bizarre:

Time to come alive

As the very first person to step onto the stage, Monae set the tone when she spoke clearly about diversity in her opening number. “It’s time to come alive because the Oscars are so white it’s time to come alive!” She sang. Her appearance directly related to films and actors who had been disturbed in the nominations, and also to the missing directors.

“I’m so proud to be here as a black, strange artist who tells stories,” said Monae. “Happy Black History Month.”

MISSING: A PARTICULAR REPRODUCTIVE ORGAN

Diversity – both racial and gender-specific – was also a major theme of the “non-monologue” that “non-hosts” gave Chris Rock and Steve Martin. (Like last year, the show was known to be hostless.) Rock joked that actor Mahershala Ali had two Oscars, but “do you know what that means when the cops run over him? Nothing. Martin noticed that something was missing from the director’s nominees. “Vaginas?” Rock replied.

A little bit of politics

Although politics was not a big topic of the evening, Martin managed to prevail against the recent problems on the democratic side. The reference to this time was wrongly described as the best picture – and then noticed that would not happen this year “because the academy has switched to the new Iowa Caucus app.” Ouch.

THE PROM KING GETS ITS CROWN

We know this is true: if Hollywood is high school, the Oscar is the prom night. And Brad Pitt has always been the king of the ball and only missed his actual crown.

The acclaimed actor, who eventually won his first Oscar for his cunning and knew the appearance in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, became emotional when he looked back on his fairytale rise to Hollywood’s fame almost three decades ago in “Thelma & Louise” an incredibly sexy performance. “Once upon a time in Hollywood. Isn’t that the truth? He asked with foggy eyes.

He also got a little political. “You told me you only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” he said in one of the few references to the recent impeachment hearings.

ADELE DAZEEM, CORRECTED

Josh Gad introduced his co-star in the Frozen franchise, Idina Menzel, and cast shadows to John Travolta for messing up the actress-singer’s name in 2014. Menzel’s performance of the nominated song “Into the Unknown” included the appearance of Elsas from around the world who came in their mother tongue.

A FIRST FOR INDIVIDUALS …

An emotional highlight of the night was Taika Waititi’s victory for the best-adapted script for the anti-hate theme “Jojo Rabbit”. Waititi from New Zealand became the first Maori Oscar winner. He dedicated his victory to “all indigenous children in the world who want to make art, dance and write stories. We are the original storytellers, and we can do it here. ”

Later, as a presenter, Waititi took the stage and noticed that the academy was gathering “in the ancestral lands of the Tongva, Tataviam and Chumash”.

… AND FOR DISABLED ACTORS

When “The Peanut Butter Falcon” star Zack Gottsagen appeared in the live action short film category, it was a first for both him and the Oscars.

Gottsagen was the first moderator with Down syndrome, and he received a standing ovation after intoning the familiar line: “And the Oscar goes to …”

A NEW FIGHTING CLUB

Rarely has the best original point category become a medium for a presentation to empower women, but it happened on Sunday evening when Sigourney Weaver, Brie Larson and Gal Gadot – female action stars from past and present – took the stage.

After joking that they were starting a new fighting club – “Men are all invited, but no shirts are allowed,” Gadot said – they announced that for the first time, a conductor (Eimear Noone) will lead the orchestra to perform nominated score scores would.

Then Hildur Guðnadóttir won the award for “Joker”, just one of three solo women who ever scored the best points.

“Please speak to the girls, the women, the mothers, the daughters who listen to the music inside,” she said. “We need to hear your voices.”

AND SPEAKING VOICES

When Joaquin Phoenix won as expected, the “Joker” star talked about “the opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless”. He added that he saw common ground in the various reasons that people in the Hollywood community are fighting for.

“Whether it’s gender inequality or racism or gay rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, it’s about fighting the belief that a nation, a race, a gender or one species has the right to dominate and control, and to use and exploit others with impunity, ”he said.

He also apologized for previous behavior. “I was a scoundrel in my life,” he said. “I was selfish, I was cruel at times, it was hard to work with myself. I am grateful that so many of you in this room have given me something.” a second chance.”

EMINEM, TAKE TWO

Rapper Eminem also got a second chance, who stunned the crowd when he appeared for a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” 17 years after winning the best original song from the movie “8 Mile”.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, wrote on Twitter: “See, if you had another try, another opportunity … Thank you for having me at the academy.”

Mathers did not show up in 2003 when he won, but this time, in a category introduced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, he did not throw his shot away. (Ba-dum bump.)

BUT NO SECOND CHANCE FOR CATS

Too early?

No.

They knew that someone had to make fun of “Cats” and they did – James Corden and Rebel Wilson, both of whom came on stage in full “Cats” regalia.

“As an actor in the film ‘Cats’,” said Wilson, at which point the audience was already laughing, “no one understands the meaning of … more than we do.”

“Good visual effects,” they said together.

Then they didn’t drop the microphone. They just pawed over and over again.

