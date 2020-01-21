Big thief

Dustin Condren / Courtesy of the artist



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Dustin Condren / Courtesy of the artist

Dustin Condren / Courtesy of the artist

“Not”

“Terminal Paradise”

“Shoulders”

Big Thief had a pretty remarkable year in 2019. The band released two beautiful albums, U.F.O.F. in May and two hands in October. Together, these albums present a larger picture of the band at their peak, who thinks and performs beyond the traditional album tour cycle. As the singer Adrianne Lenker puts it, the plates are intellectual siblings or the opposite side of a coin. While they are both thoroughly Big Thief records, the sound of each is dramatically different from the other.

I spoke to Adrianne and guitarist Buck Meek about the intention of recording the two albums in different locations, how they deal with fans’ expectations and how this group of musicians feels like a family, even to outsiders like me. Do you also like boondocking? Big Thief can help. At the beginning of this session, listen to a special performance of the song “Not”. Listen up in the player.