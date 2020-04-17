Big Thief’s demo collection for the benefit of a tour crew

Big Thief has released a collection of demos, Demos Vol. 1 – Topanga Canyon, CA – Feb 2018, sessions that produced their two albums 2019, U.F.O.F. and Two hands, whose profits went to the group’s tour team.

Big Thief previewed the collection with “Live Young (Topanga Demo)”, a pensive song with a guitar line that twists between the slow sound of drums and the delicate point of Adrian Lenker’s sober but convincing voice.

As the full title of the collection suggests, Demos Vol. 1 claims five songs that Big Thief recorded in a cabin in Topanga Canyon, California, in February 2018. The group recorded a total of 34 demos during their stay there, winning them up to the 22 titles that have appeared on U.F.O.F. and Two hands. None of the five songs Demos The collection appears on a Big Thief disc, although versions of “Blue and Red Horses” and “Abysskiss” appear on Lenker’s solo disc in 2018, Abysskiss.

Demos Vol. 1 is available for purchase on the Big Thief bandcamp, and in a statement, the group spoke of passing the profits on to their touring team, “whose revenues have been affected by the disruption of our touring schedule.” They are the cornerstone of Big Thief shows and we care so much about each one. “

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Big Thief to postpone their May concerts in Australia, New Zealand and Japan until March 2021. The group still has a North American tour scheduled to begin July 17 in Nashville.