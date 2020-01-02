Big Sean thanks for a life-changing decade

Loading...

Big Sean may not have released an album in a while – we've already commented on this – but he remains one of the best-selling and most popular artists of the past decade and has fans hoping for his long-awaited return. The Detroit rapper thought about the 2010s and apologized to his fans for waiting for new material in a new Instagram post that promised that he would be "tough" in 2020.

"Thank you for a decade that changed my life," he wrote. “Through the ups and downs, I have managed to do the impossible where I come from [and] have become one of the best-selling hip-hop artists of the decade in the past few years. As I said on my first album: "Never made da crowd fans, I made they all fam." [And] I apologize for the lack of communication, but life is life. In 2020 we will get back to work to collect all the data. "

Although he held back after his last album, Double Or Nothing with Metro Boomin in 2017, Sean ended the decade with a barrage of single releases, including his freestyle "Overtime", "Single Again" with Jhene Aiko, and the loud crowd favorite "Bezerk" with ASAP Ferg. He was also a guest in Jhenes "None Of Your Concern", and confused the question of whether the two had really separated or had only a musical feeling in public.

Sean's next album, which is said to be called Don Life, has no release date, but is expected to be released on Def Jam later this year.

,