Big Scoot marks the helpful e-scooter card for data protection violations

There is the Lime app, the Lyft app, the Uber app for jump scooters and Bird. And don’t forget Spin, Scoot or Skip, each with its own smartphone app that allows you to unlock, rent and drive an electric scooter with two wheels. Scooter Map arrived in 2019 with all the scooter data collected. In one. Single. Place. Thank you very much.

However, the creation of the developer Victor Pontis is examined by larger scooter companies. The latest edition comes from scooter operator Lime. The San Francisco-based company recently sent another deregistration letter to Scooter Map, in which the scooter data such as location and battery status are transferred to the app.

The whole story started in early 2019 when companies like Lime and Bird weren’t exactly pleased that Scooter Map allowed users to unlock Scooters directly through the third-party app. It has since been changed with a redirect to the specific app of each scooter company.

Despite this change, Scooter Map is now in trouble with Apple’s App Store after the head of IP Legal from Lime informed the online marketplace about the misuse of brands, data and logos, as in emails to Pontis that Mashable checked, you can see. The cease and desist declarations keep coming back.

That’s why Pontis has created a petition for drivers and community chargers who use Scooter Map to confirm the usefulness of the app in their lives. In the few days since the petition was published, Pontis said about 1,000 people had signed. Comments from drivers confirm the convenience of the app.

“With Scooter Map, I can view my options without having to open multiple apps,” said a Boston driver in the petition comment section. “Nobody wants to have to open 2-5 scooter applications to find one near you,” wrote another driver in Denver.

Lime maintains the pressure to at least remove lime data from the scooter map. In a statement by the company, Lime noted: “Scooter Map’s approach negatively impacts the driving experience and confidence we have placed in our users. For this reason, we have asked them to wipe our API in violation of the law and to discontinue our terms of use. “

On Limes list of problems with scooter map:

By activating Scooter Map, you can track where the drivers are going, thereby violating user privacy.

Obtain the consent of drivers and juicers for a limited purpose, but significantly increase the invasiveness of their user accounts without their knowledge to circumvent Lime’s cyber security measures.

They put enormous strain on our system, slow down our system and make our data server less accurate for users.

Disclosure of Lime’s confidential business secrets.

Pontis assured that “we don’t share data” from tens of thousands of users signed in to the app. It also opens up publicly accessible scooter locations. Regarding privacy concerns, Pontis said, “We don’t know where you are when you are not in the app.”

Since Scooter Map is not an official partner for Lime, the list of Lime scooters must be stopped. You can find lime rollers that are listed beyond the Lime app, such as on Google Maps and the Uber app – both companies are investors. But there is no “approved” app like Scooter Map that shows all scooter options in a city.

Ironically, smaller scooter companies are approaching Pontis to get on the map and improve visibility, he said. Big Scooter is not that hungry for free disclosure at the expense of its data. From Sunday afternoon, Scooter Map ran as usual.

