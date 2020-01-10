Big Red and Ashlyn Kiss on High School Musical Series Video

Loading...

The final of season one High School Musical: The Musical: The Series contains a lot of romance, but one of the sweetest moments actually happens after the episode. In a scene with mid-credits Big Red (Larry Saperstein) and Ashlyn (Julia Lester) make their budding romance official, and POPSUGAR has an exclusive look at the big moment. In the clip, which feels like a nice nod to the post-credit scene in the original High School Musical movie, Big Red shows off his impressive tap dance skills in the gym before Ashlyn surprises him with a kiss.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECGhyCa-KfU (/ embed)

In the past few episodes, fans have slowly fallen in love with the romance of Big Red and Ashlyn, but the stars of the show actually called the combination long ago. “From the first day we met, we both speculated that there was something wrong with our characters,” Lester told POPSUGAR. “We actually joked about it in the beginning. When we were told we thought,” Oh my god, we knew it! “Of course it was best afterwards because we predicted it and when it came out. We just have to have so much fun on the screen.”

The characters have shared some cute scenes this season, but some of the best moments must be the romantic one-liners of Big Red for Ashlyn. “One of the things that I like about both of our characters is that they are both incredibly sensitive and incredibly tailored to the people around them,” Saperstein said. “For me, I think it is very special to play a boy who has a sensitive relationship and to show that it is good for boys to compliment people and to be romantic. Because Ashlyn is so sensitive and because they are against it goes in, really responds to that and that makes them a really good couple. ”

“They both find power in raising the people around them.”

Lester also thinks their characters fit so well together because they have very similar personalities. “They both find power in raising the people around them,” she said. “Big Red lifts Ricky and Ashlyn lifts EJ. That is where they are most comfortable, helping others. I think it was sort of inevitable that they would simply attract the same energy. They connected that way because of how sensitive they were they are and how much they just want to make the people around them happy. ”

So what does the future hold for the romance of their characters in season two? While Lester hopes that Ashlyn will continue to embrace her inner confidence, both in herself and in her relationship with Big Red, Saperstein wants to see how the new relationship of his character with Ashlyn influences his friendship with Ricky. “Most of their friendship has been Big Red to support Ricky. So I am very interested to see how Big Red navigates his friendship with Ricky, as Big Red can become a person who needs advice or support. ” Read on for more exclusive photos from the scene with mid-credits.