Aside from the lifeless clunker in Philadelphia on Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins wrapped the figurative first half of their season with the fourth best record in the NHL and perhaps the most impressive path to get there. No other teams have fought with one hand behind their backs like the Penguins, and indeed no team flourished under that setback as well as the Penguins.

The penguins have more starting goalkeepers (2) than they have healthy defense pairs or forward lines.

From impressive fill-ins such as Joseph Blandisi, who has been nicknamed ‘the blender’ and whose car will soon be known as the ‘the beater’ up and down from the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Penguins after eight journeys. players such as Jared McCann and Brandon Tanev who are already approaching career heights, the Penguins are an emerging tide.

Rookie John Marino has not only held up the defense in the absence of Justin Schultz, but Marino has shown that he is capable of bearing legitimate top four responsibilities.

And yes, the penguins smelled aloud on Tuesday evening. Heaven does not instinctively forbid fans to understand the negative in our hardened, Scottish-Irish tradition in Pittsburgh. But single games rarely define a season or team.

“We have to use the rest. We have fought many different things, “said Sidney Crosby. “The most challenging part of the season is waiting for us, so we will use the rest and make sure we are sharp when we return.”

If you look too closely, you miss the big picture. The Penguins won 31 games. They have the fourth best record in the NHL. They are consistently one of the leaders in the target differential. And get this, they have Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Malkin has 50 points (15 g, 25 a) in just 37 games. Crosby has 25 points (8 g, 17a) in 22 games, and many of those games were played with a sports hernia. And the Penguins already have eight players with 10 or more goals, which is the most of any Penguins team since the 1990s offensive juggernauts with Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr.

Penguin GM Jim Rutherford still has some work to do. The defense of Pittsburgh Penguins is hobbled and the team has not been so stable since the first line winger and top scorer Jake Guentzel was lost for the season.

Isn’t it a much better position to tinker with the roster at the top of the competition instead of desperately grabbing straws from the bottom?

But in a season where some experts and fans predicted the Penguins to miss the playoffs, including a stubborn social media commentator on PHN who commented for weeks on every story the Penguins would miss the playoffs. No. The penguins won’t do such a thing. Instead, they are more likely to get home ice advantage for the first round, and possibly later in the play-offs outside the Metro Division.

Penguins goalkeeper Tristan Jarry played a major role in the rise of the Penguins. While Matt Murray stumbled, Jarry didn’t miss a beat. Jarry’s All-Star wink was earned by leading the competition in safe percentage and goals against average, until recently when the Penguins game declined out of respect for lineup losses and an oppressive schedule.

Jarry has dropped to a 2.16 GAA and .929 SV%. There are many goalkeepers who would like to ‘slide’ to those levels.

One thing many do not realize is the extra energy that the penguins have had to spend in order to overcome the gaps in the line-up. It takes mental energy to increase the intensity to overcome the absence of 28 games from Crosby or Malkin’s month-long stay on IR.

“We have played many games this year and it has been a pretty difficult schedule lately,” Jarry said. “It will be good for the team to recharge for a few days and come back to it again.”

And yet, the Penguins reformed the philosophy of speed and tenacity with a team-first concept and system attachment has them for the New York Islanders and sipping on the heels of Washington Capitals.

While she and we focused on the latest injury or the next game, the Penguins quietly built themselves into a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. The speed and structure of the Penguins have won victories over the best teams in the NHL. They smoked the Western Conference and defeated the Eastern Conference enemies, even though the egg was laid Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

The Penguins win against every NHL team currently in a play-off seed, except the Florida Panthers (0-2-0) and Tampa Bay Lightning (0-1-0). They haven’t played the Carolina Hurricanes or Washington Capitals yet.

The Penguins have an adjustment period that comes out of their day. They will have players back in the line-up, such as Justin Schultz and Nick Bjugstad sooner than later.

With Crosby and Malkin playing an important role, a smashed blue line and the Penguins again a goalie battle between a stoic, big goalie and a sociable, athletic goalkeeper, you’ve seen this script before.

The story had a good ending last time. And it’s starting to appear, this story could do that too. The penguins have been through the worst setback and are stronger for it. Now they can apply those lessons.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, on the other hand, will appear as legitimate contenders. Try to enjoy it.