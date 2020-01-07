Big Little Lies Season 3 | It happens? Who's on board?

Loading...

Big Little Lies, a breakout mini-series developed by Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, delighted the audience and was awarded the Emmy Award after its premiere in 2017.

So much so that HBO commissioned a second season, with a completely new story arc that examines what happens after the last beach scene in the original story.

But will there be a third season when we finally know what happens to the Monterey Five at the police station they went to at the end of season two?

Find out all about Big Little Lies, season three below …

Have Big Little Lies been renewed for season 3?

Nothing has been officially announced yet, but it’s worth noting that the original seven-episode series should include a full, self-contained mini-series. In fact, there were more than a few raised eyebrows from fans, critics, and even the novel’s author who had the option of a second season.

But then the skillful introduction of Meryl Streep, a mother obsessed with investigating her son’s murder, expanded the scope of the original series. When the first season explained how and why Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård) died, the second season explored what happened after the fatal blow.

And let’s not forget that season two ended with a real cliffhanger when the Monterey Five entered the police station. Would you confess?

HBO President Casey Bloys has expressed a real desire to return to the money-hungry coast of Monterey, but planning conflicts between such high-profile actors means that some form of planning miracle is needed for these stars to realign themselves.

“I love this group of people – I would do anything with them,” said Bloys.

“But in reality, they’re some of the busiest actresses who work in Hollywood. If they all came to me and said, “We’ve all worked out our schedules!”, Then for sure, but I don’t think that’s realistic. “

Still, Nicole Kidman is considering the possibility of a third season of Big Little Lies with Reese Witherspoon. So don’t copy anything yet.

When does the third season of Big Little Lies start filming?

Production for the second season started in March 2018 for a premiere in June 2019. Even if the schedules are right, it will still be a decent wait for the Monterey Five to return to your screen.

Nicole Kidman also said that for a third season, both author Lianne Moriarty and showrunner David E Kelley would have to be on board. “David E Kelley built this show with Liane Moriarty,” she said Deadline. “They built it from scratch and it’s their show. We’ll see if they are encouraged to build a life for these women and which way they would go next. We’ll find out.”

Is there a trailer for season three of Big Little Lies?

Since a third season has not yet been confirmed, there is no trailer yet. Bookmark this page and we’ll keep you posted when a third edition of Big Little Lies gets the go-ahead.

Who will be in Big Little Lies season three?

If everything fits, you can expect at least Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern. These five are at the heart of the show, and it’s hard to see how 14 episodes of intricate plot and character co-development could die on the vine.

Nicole Kidman said that a third season should include the entire cast. “I think we would like to do a third season because there are certainly ideas,” she said. “But we wouldn’t do it if not all of the same people were involved … even the kids.”

Reese Witherspoon said, “I never say never. You do not know. And (season two) was a surprise. “

Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep in season two of Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep was able to return, but her bow seemed fairly open and closed towards the end of season two. Should the third season be canceled, we are more likely to see Skarsgård in flashbacks and the still breathing husbands in the present form.

The screenwriter David E Kelley has proven himself with extensive drama series such as Chicago Hope and The Practice. So we’re excited to see where that could lead. But he may seem the least optimistic about a third Big Little Lies trip.

“We like where our closure is at the end of season two,” said Kelley, “so it’s probably going to be that way.”

On the other hand, he said something pretty similar after the first season …