A big indie wrestler could make his WWE debut at WrestleMania 36 and leave a number of potential storylines open! In other news, Matt Hardy reached another career milestone later this week from Raw.

Impact Wrestling Killer Kross makes his debut at WrestleMania 36?

One of the biggest stars in impact wrestling has reportedly officially left the company. The star in question is Killer Kross, a man with a huge following.

With Killer Kross now a free agent, there is much speculation that he could make his WrestleMania 36 debut. Of course there are some indicators that have caused this speculation.

One of the biggest signs that Killer Kross made its debut on WrestleMania weekend is that it is not available for bookings on the weekend in question. His girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux is also in the WWE Performance Center. Triple H, who met the Impact Wrestling star last week.

That being said, Killer Kross could just join NXT and not go straight to the main team. Since he met with Triple H, the second one is more likely. Triple H keeps acquiring some of the greatest talent, and Kross is certainly part of it. He may also not be the only talent acquired by Impact Wrestling, as there are some rumors that Taya Valkyrie will soon switch to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Whether Killer Kross debuts at WrestleMania 36 or not, I’m sure this year will be full of surprises. It’s what I predict to return veterans and great matches with younger superstars. However, it is known that the WWE is changing its mind. In any case, it will be very interesting to see how everything unfolds on the largest stage.

Matt Hardy reaches new raw milestone

Matt Hardy has reached a new milestone at Raw, as it turns out, he wrestled 20 different calendar years with Raw. Although Matt has been on impact wrestling for a few years, it certainly supports the long career of the “broken” wrestler and his passion for the business.

Unfortunately, his passion for wrestling was not rewarded by the WWE. While he was very well received on his return to World Wrestling Entertainment, he received only a short run with his “broken” gimmick.

Matt Hardy has been very quiet since his feud with Bray Wyatt. He even posted some social media messages suggesting the veteran’s impending departure. With his contract expiring in March, it could very quickly go bad for Matt.

On the other hand, many fans believe that Matt’s expiring contract is an opportunity and not a problem. Thousands of fans want to see the “broken” gimmick again and believe that AEW Wrestling is the best place for it. I cannot say that I disagree. I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the leader of “Broken Universe”.