Big goal for the Big Bash League

Brian Lara and Sachin Tednulkar will take part in Cricket Australia’s Bushfire Relief Game

Lara was able to compete with former opponents Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting and Brett Lee in the T10 match. India’s former blow maestro Sachin Tendulkar trains one of the teams.

For some, the prelude, in which former Australian captain Michael Clarke, world champions Michael Hussey and Shane Watson will take part, may even trump the main game despite an exhibition game.

The star-studded Sydney Sixers, which included superstars Steve Smith and test regulars Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood, were given hosting rights to the finals after continuing the Melbourne Stars’ miserable final record on Friday night.

“If you’re a general cricket fan or sports fan, or just want to come to a great event that supports a great cause, SCG is the place to be in Sydney next Saturday,” said CA fan chief Engagement Anthony Everard said.

Loading

The last two BBL finals at Adelaide Oval and Marvel Stadium have drawn more than 40,000.

“We sold 10,000 tickets in the first hour – it’s incredibly popular,” said Everard.

“If these trends continue, we are confident that SCG will have a full house, which is in line with the last two finals. We had a great event at Marvel Stadium last year and if everything goes according to plan we will make it. ” got to SCG next Saturday. “

Everard believes that less than half of the 25,000 general tickets are still available. CA will donate all winnings from the game to the Red Cross Disaster and Recovery Fund.

“We encourage everyone if you want a ticket that you probably want to move very quickly,” said Everard.

Lara expressed his interest in playing through the SCG Trust, which makes him one of only four international cricketers to be awarded honorary membership. It was where the Trinidadier Wonderbat excelled for the future when it dominated the Australian attack and scored 277 in the 1992/93 series.

“As soon as we got in touch, he didn’t hesitate to confirm his participation. He went one step further and said,” It would be an honor for him to play, “said Everard.

“It’s about as big as it gets. When you think of the big ones, ICC Hall of Fame members, legends of the game,” said Everard.

“Shane Warne, Brian Lara and Sachin, these three guys don’t come together in one place very often.

Loading

“It’s a big coup that says a lot about their generosity and commitment to a very rewarding cause. It takes what was a great event to another level.”

Holly Ferling, a Queensland seafarer, has Lara in her sights and wants to walk in the footsteps of former Australian star Zoe Goss in a charity game at SCG in 1994. Lara was officially caught from behind, but would have failed if he hadn’t hit the ball.

“It’s a running story about women’s cricket, isn’t it? Zoe Goss Bowling Brian Lara,” said Ferling. “I would hope to imitate something like that.

“Something I’ve always wanted to do in my career is to play against the best, and you want to play against the best wickets too.”

Andrew Wu writes about cricket and AFL for The Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sports

Loading