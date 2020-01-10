Big fall at national cycling championships

Loading...

The race was neutralized and resumed with seven laps remaining about 20 minutes later after the sponsor signage had been removed from the fence.

Dubbo’s Hayley Fuller finally got the green and gold jersey just a few weeks after her club was recognized as the best Australian club at national cycling awards.

Fuller said in her first year of racing with the U-19s that she had never been involved in an accident of this magnitude and described it as a scary experience.

“I attacked about half and there were five of us at the top,” said Fuller on Friday.

“When we came around the corner, a gust of wind hit the barriers and two girls came through. It hit me and the other two girls went over the fence.

“I saw it coming and there was nothing you could really do about it.”

It was still raining when it restarted, but the wind had dropped so much that the officers were convinced that it was safe to continue.

“At the start line, they said there were only two girls who made it through the barriers,” said Fuller.

“And that made me a little nervous that I would not come back up, but we had a conversation with the Commissioner and everything went well.

“You just have to put everything aside and really hope for the best.

“It makes you mentally harder and it was a good race in the end (with) a lot of tough competitors. It was a tough race.”

Due to the temporary interruption of the criteria for women under 19, the start of events for men and elite men under 23 was delayed.

The women’s combined elite and U23 race was shortened by 10 laps to keep to the full schedule before the light fades.

