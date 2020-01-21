Big Beer accelerates the pace of innovation as the sale of iconic brews languishes

When Greg Suellentrop, director of brewery and quality at Anheuser-Busch, joined the company in 1989 as an experimental brewer, the company’s portfolio consisted mainly of seven beers.

Today, the beer giant, which is dependent on some of its characteristic brews for much of its brewing volume, such as Bud Light and Budweiser, has expanded its range – some of which have been added to the portfolio through a series of mergers – with hundreds of products each are designed with a specific consumer preference or beverage facility.

“If we were late with some of our innovations, I think we’ll make it up to a pace that will surprise many people,” Suellentrop Food Dive told from the company’s headquarters in St. Louis. “The pace of innovation at our company, from two years ago to today, is amazing. It’s hard to keep up with, and I’m just honest, it’s hard to keep up with the pace of innovation.”

Suellentrop, which has a degree in chemical technology, has long been attracted to the distinctive beers of Anheuser-Busch such as Bud Light. He said that with so many new products being introduced on such a fast clip, it was difficult for his palate to keep track of all the different profiles, some of which contrast with his own personal preference for alcohol.

“The key brands that we have had for years, I have no problem with that, but (our strawberry margarita product) Straw-Ber-Rita, I’m not going to sit here and say that I am the expert in how Straw-Ber-Rita should taste. Learn while you go, “Suellentrop said. “The pace of innovation has surpassed our ability to keep up with the profiles.”

Big Beer embraces agility

Americans – especially younger consumers such as millennials and Gen Zers – are increasingly drinking less alcohol or skipping it altogether, and when they do, they will turn to spirits, craft beers or ready-made products such as hard drinks more often. seltzer. These products have contributed to a 0.3% increase in total alcohol consumption in 2019, which has offset a decrease of 1.6% compared to the previous year, according to data from IWSR.

In general, beer volume declined by 2.3% in 2019, the fourth consecutive year of declines, led by a 3.6% decrease in domestic brews, IWSR said. But there were also bright spots in the category, with a consumption of specialty beer of 4.1%, a low and no alcohol-free gain of 6.6% and an increase of imported brewings by 3.1%.

As the sales of Budweiser, Coors Light and other brews popular with older adults are declining, large beer companies have increasingly switched to other alcoholic options such as hard coffee, kombucha, hard ciders, spiked seltzers, and flavored versions of all popular brews for these. compensate for declines and lay the foundations for future growth. AB InBev and Molson Coors have also partnered with Canadian companies to make non-alcoholic beverages with cannabis, while in 2018 Constellation Brands invested $ 3.9 billion in marijuana company Canopy Growth.

Anheuser-Busch, the American branch of the global beer giant AB InBev, has also diversified its offering by purchasing the Babe Wine preserves factory, debuting limited-edition bearings, including an inspired by a hand-written recipe from George Washington, the Lime re-launched-A -Rita drink as a brand for women and rolled out Bud Light flavored with real orange or lime peels.

Travis Moore, head of North America brewing for Anheuser-Busch, told Food Dive that the company has made a package of products for every occasion, so when consumers enter the store they have a product that meets those needs, such as Michelob Ultra sold for people with an active lifestyle. As the brewer makes more products in a greater variety of portion sizes and containers, it has shortened the time he spends on packaging each specific item, with changes in his production line now occurring more frequently.

“We definitely needed to get better at managing complexity, but that’s part of what consumers are asking now,” Moore told Food Dive. “We are agile enough, even though we are large. We are agile enough to adapt, remain flexible and create many different styles within the same infrastructure.”

Christopher Doering

To bring these products to market faster, Anheuser-Busch has shortened the development times of new products from around 18 months to as little as a year because it includes the work-fast, failed mantra that is common in the food and beverage industry. The company often first tries small batches in a test market or collects real-time feedback from an online focus community of more than 600 consumers before deciding to roll out a product more widely.

“If you want to innovate faster, you need to be confident that you have a good process to cope with problems, because you are innovating at a pace where you cannot cross every I or cross every T,” Suellentrop said.

Although Anheuser-Busch strives to create new beers and to expand its reach to new areas such as seltzers, the company cannot forget that its major concoctions such as Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra remain a lucrative source of income. Suellentrop soon notices that although Bud Light sales have fallen, it is still responsible for one in six beers consumed in the US

“Those who have been with our brands for a long time, we do not innovate for them. The best thing I can do for anyone who drinks 12 Budweisers a week is to make sure that those 12 Budweisers are the same as he has remembered all his life, “Suellentrop said.” They may try a new brand, but they rarely make it go to brand. So we try to attract new drinkers to our company, and we try to ensure that loyal drinkers are happy. ”

Despite a series of products coming on the market, large beer companies continue to struggle. In the most recent quarter, AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer responsible for one in four beers sold worldwide, said volumes in the US declined again as the company lost 0.85 percentage points of market share. Turnover increased by 0.2% because the company benefited from more premium products in its portfolio.

“Not much differentiation”

Molson Coors, who has ventured into trendy alcoholic drinks in many of the same categories at AB InBev, has experienced bleak results.

After a quarter of the declining US sales, accounting for two-thirds of sales, Molson Coors announced major changes in its operations in October, including the scrapping of hundreds of jobs, a change in corporate structure and a decision to dropping the word “brewing” his name and replacing it with “liquor” in an attempt “to better reflect his strategic intention to grow further than beer and to other growth spaces”.

“While we made progress, we know that it is not enough and taking baby steps would have – “Marty Maloney, a Molson Coors spokesperson, told Food Dive before he paused.” Changes were necessary. We had to get the company back on track. “

To do that, Molson Coors focuses on the above premium products and goes beyond beer. It recently announced that the La Colombe is testing cold brew with the addition of an alcoholic malt in four markets. In November, Molson Coors also purchased an interest in L.A. Libations, a non-alcoholic beverage incubator that worked with Body Armor sports drinks and Core Nutrition before being picked up by Coca-Cola and Keurig Dr Pepper, respectively.

Just like AB InBev, Molson Coors has shrunk its testing process this lasted 18 to 24 months, with some brands drastically reducing time. Movo wine spritzers, for example, went from concept to market in four months, Maloney said. His Saint Archer Gold, a 95-calorie, 2.6-carb light lager that competes with Michelob Ultra, went from being on four test markets less than a year ago to having an advertisement in the Super Bowl next month. With most products, development time has been reduced by half or a year.

“There is still a huge demand for the Miller Lites and the Coors Lights, so we are still investing and doubling these brands, but we also want to ensure that we have a broader portfolio so that we can meet consumer trends,” said Maloney.

Buckley Air Force Base

However, the barrage of products that come on the market in many of the same categories has led to concerns that alcohol companies are not doing enough to separate themselves.

“There is not much differentiation in what everyone else is doing,” Nathan Greene, an analyst at the Beverage Marketing Corporation, told Food Dive. He said that with the malted drinks segment there is a delay – with the exception of artisanal – beer giants have no choice but to try to get into new categories, even if their product rollout is strikingly similar to that of their competitors.

“It’s really just a matter of whether a certain product can have lasting power,” Greene said. “It is also still a fairly volatile consumer who is always looking for what the future offers. It is really about covering your bets to prepare you for the chance that the exact trend you are creating , catch on with shoppers.

One of the most popular trends that has so far shown signs of sustainable development is hard seltzer, an important reason why all major beer producers are in the segment or have announced plans to step in. Retail sales of the product increased 208% to $ 1.4 billion for the year ended November 30, 2019, according to data that Nielsen had provided to Food Dive. This followed increases of 169% and 358% in the previous two years. UBS expects the hard seltzer category to increase to $ 2.5 billion by 2021.

Until now, the market has been dominated by White Claw, the leader in the category with a market share of 59%, according to IRI data ending in September, followed by Truly, owned by the Boston Beer Company. Both innovate in an effort to grow and maintain their market dominance as the larger players enter the room.

But AB InBev struggled in its previous firm in hard seltzer after it acquired Spiked Seltzer in 2016, which has since been renamed Bon & Viv. The product is sold to millennial women as a healthier offering without sugar and fewer calories. It also introduced Natural Light Seltzer, marketed for bargain-hunting younger consumers with larger packages, higher alcohol levels and lower prices, in 2019 and recently introduced a Bud Light Seltzer aimed at the average beer brewer in the backyard.

The new CEO of Molson Coors, Gavin Hattersley, has vowed to attack the hard seltzer in an attempt to conquer a larger part of the room, and the beer giant has spent millions making Vizzy, a hard seltzer made with acerola cherries, a super fruit with 30 times more vitamin C per cup than an orange.

“We believe the Seltzer category will stay here,” Hattersley told analysts in October. “It is a category in which we must be able to compete much better.”

Christopher Doering

William Newlands, CEO of Constellation Brands, told Wall Street during his recent call for profit that the alcohol company will spend $ 40 million this spring to launch its Corona hard seltzer – the largest investment ever in one brand ever. Newlands said retailers are already reserving space for the product on their shelves.

As the purchasing power of younger consumers becomes more influential, data shows that they are less loyal to brands like generations before them. These consumers also want more choice, which is an incentive for food and beverage companies, including alcohol, to continue to innovate. The hope is of course that alcohol companies will find the next item that resonates with a commercial audience, even if it means an abrupt departure from the iconic brands that have been reliably brewed for decades without much need for innovation.

“I don’t look like a Seltzer, do I?” said the 53-year-old Suellentrop laughing. “But that’s the way the market is trending.”