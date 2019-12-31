Big Bash League 2019-2020 | Attention paid to bats as six arrests were made following bets

Loading...

There is no suggestion that the Renegades or Thunder had any knowledge of betting. Betting on cricket is illegal in India although billions of dollars are traded on the black market.

It is estimated that over $ 3 billion is wagered on the BBL each summer.

While anti-corruption officials strive to keep the sport clean, Australian anti-corruption officials monitor the color of bat handles and even which side of a towel is hanging and which top ball is changed or used and matched. this with any spike in the betting markets.

CA monitors more than 140 betting sites around the world and understands that bat handles can be used as signals for a number of points scored – or not – over a period of time. If a batter in a men's or women's team has a different color grip than what he typically uses, CA will correct the betting fluctuations.

There is no evidence that these methods were used to corrupt international matches involving Australians or in the BBL, but vigilance is high.

A Manchester, England court recently heard of a one-time conspiracy in the Bangladesh Premier League where the pre-arranged signals included the use of certain colored hitting handles. However, the scam was discontinued when the pre-arranged signals were not given.

The Twenty20 and T10 tournaments remain a major problem for anti-corruption officials worldwide.

Anti-corruption officials say the players have provided information on the approach of suspicious bettors or bettors, and investigators should therefore keep a close eye on the most trivial changes.

Regarding hand towels, officials say on which side of the body the towel hangs – and if this is changed to a sleeve – can indicate whether a stain fixing plan has been developed.

Spot fixing remains one of the biggest threats to the sport, with bookmakers turning more to national Twenty20 and T10 franchise tournaments around the world in an effort to influence impressionable cricketers, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds. It is during these events that anti-corruption measures can be lax, with bookmakers approaching players at team meetings.

In Australia, even seemingly festive matches – like the training match between New Zealand and a Victorian XI at Scotch College last week – have been watched.

Reports from the subcontinent suggest that Indian bookies were becoming more prevalent around the world, said the head of the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit Alex Marshall in 2018.

In its annual report this year, the Global Union of Cricketers, the Federation of the International Association of Cricketers, said that more should be done to deter the fixation of spots.

"FICA believes that there is a risk that the problems of match fixing in national cricket will increase worldwide, as national tournaments are increasingly broadcast to a growing world television audience and that match methods arrangers continue to evolve, "the report said.

"Although the ICC's ACU is established and functioning in international cricket, FICA still believes that it should be better resourced and have more leeway to coordinate anti-corruption measures in all member countries of the ICC. "

In an important gesture from world officials, the 2019 World Cup in England was the first where each team had a dedicated anti-corruption official.

Australian players are regularly educated on all anti-corruption issues, and this is one of the reasons why cricketer Hobart Hurricanes Women & # 39; s Big Bash League Emily Smith received a One-year ban, effectively reduced to three months, for posting the team's hitting list on social media. media.

Although the punishment was considered by some to be severe – all parties agree that Smith did not intend to bribe – that this information could have been used by the shabby belly of the sport, a ban was confirmed.

