Big-Ass Truck driver somehow doesn't see the car, he pushes himself sideways over a highway

You would think that the really big window above the steering wheel would be useful for almost all trucks, for example, if you want to see other cars on the street so you don’t plow into them and push them off the street like a Roomba that is headstrong Slides hot dog under your sofa. And yet somehow that happened on Highway 401 in Ontario, Canada.

The incident was caught on another car’s dashcam on Monday afternoon, and it’s pretty alarming to see this big yellow slingshot pushing a Honda Civic sedan sideways down the street. Thank god and unbelievable, nobody was hurt so you can gawk without guilt:

The Toronto Sun spoke to the truck driver, who told them unbelievably

“He didn’t see what was happening before him”

… which is a very disturbing idea.

It is not clear whether the design of the truck has flaws that affect the forward view or whether the actions of the driver have contributed to the fact that the entire car is no longer visible. However, an investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police is underway to find out what happened.

Also puzzling is the semitrailer that follows the slingshot and runs towards the battered Honda on the roadside and almost (or maybe hardly) hits the car.

Did the slingshot deliberately push the Honda to the side of the road? Do you move it off the road after the driver realizes that he started the car? The driver stopped and stayed at the scene after the wreck.

At the moment nothing is clear and no charges have been filed.

Be careful out there. And if you’re traveling with a large truck, don’t be afraid to look at this windshield every now and then.