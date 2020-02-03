Biden’s New Hampshire team is ready to rectify a damaged ship

EXETER, New Hampshire – Joe Biden’s campaign may last for a long time in Iowa. But they say there is no back-up plan on the books to correct course for the New Hampshire primary if it runs out of the caucus on Monday.

In interviews with campaign officials, endorsers, and surrogates here, the former vice president’s brain cracker insists that their state operation is completely isolated from what is happening in Iowa, although some admit that they may have to straighten out a damaged ship.

“What we are concentrating on in New Hampshire is working hard locally to be successful on February 11, not what is happening in Iowa,” a Biden official in New Hampshire told The Daily Beast.

The prospect that Biden may need a campaign tweak, if not a total resuscitation, in New Hampshire has become more pronounced in recent days, while he is Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) saw the lead in a poll in Iowa. Although he could certainly still win, there is a possibility that the former vice-president will end up far away from the lead, making a stronger performance a week later more important.

That can be tricky because he will compete against two rivals from neighboring states, Sanders of Vermont and Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts. But there is some history for New Hampshire primary voters who give surprise profits to candidates who need an election boost. And there is sufficient precedent for Granite Staters’ preference for showing independent stripes when it comes to voices.

In 2000, Senator John McCain (R-AZ) surprised George W. Bush by 18 percentage points, dampening the hope of the latter for a fast nomination battle. In 2008, Hillary Clinton finished in third place in the Iowa caucuses, after being a precursor for much of the previous months. And in the week before New Hampshire voted, it seemed then Sen. Barack Obama would eventually sweep the first two states. But Clinton achieved a surprise victory, upheld her candidacy and ended up prolonging the fight against the Democratic nomination for months.

Biden could need a similar political defibrillation. Whether he can get it is less clear.

Although the campaign has not officially lowered expectations in New Hampshire, the geographic benefits that Sanders and Warren enjoy are still high in the minds of his best allies.

– Jim Demers, a prominent New Hampshire democrat

“I am someone who still believes New Hampshire has two games in progress,” said Jim Demers, a prominent state democrat who recently approved Biden after supporting Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ). “The battle between the neighbors and the battle between the rest of the field.”

Even for its biggest boosters, a scenario in which Biden may not beat Sanders or Warren is not unthinkable. “People will look to see which of the neighbors wins,” Demers said.

Although the expectation remains that New Hampshire will be a difficult road for the former VP, his team is optimistic that they can get enough of a jump from the state to propel him to a friendlier terrain: Nevada and South Carolina; and parts of the Super Tuesday card too.

“I don’t think there is a ground game strategy that depends on winning or winning second place in Iowa,” said Demers. Those feelings were picked up in conversations with other loyalists from top parties who were members of Biden here.

During a canvas kick-off event at the Rockingham County Democrats office on a cloudy Saturday afternoon in Exeter, half a dozen Biden supporters shared anecdotes about local voters who remained largely undecided but began to come to Biden, especially as Trump’s Senate accusation process progressed by party lines. The former vice-president has put a ‘eligibility’ argument against the president at the center of his campaign since it started in April.

“We do not want him out of fear, but out of trust,” a voter simply said.

Former representative Carol Shea-Porter, one of Biden’s most influential surrogates in the state, told supporters in a small office – filled with just a handful of campaign folders, a few red and blue balloons, and a life-sized cardboard cutout of the candidate in a blue suit – that perhaps his greatest attraction in New Hampshire is his personal relationship with voters who put a premium on retail policy.

“Find those people who just think about it,” Shea-Porter said the six Biden canvasses to tell on-the-fence voters. “And tell them you have good news.”

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Shea-Porter emphasized that “people know Biden” and “they trust him.” They have seen him in and out of the state for years. He has crossover appeal, she said. When asked about the possibility that he would not live up to or exceed expectations in Iowa, she acknowledged that the following states would become more important, while emphasizing that the nomination battle would probably be extended.

“Whatever it is in Iowa, it counts, it matters, but it doesn’t necessarily mean anything to us,” she said. “It is a very large country. As much as we matter, and we do, there will of course be other states that have many more delegates.”

“I don’t think you can draw a conclusion from Iowa and New Hampshire,” she said.

While New Hampshire residents tend to be independent – both ideologically and in their voting decisions – other Democrats here and in Iowa claim that the early election story for the former vice president depends on an acceptable show.

Look no further than four years ago for a blueprint. While Clinton narrowly defeated Sanders in the Iowa caucus in 2016, her supposed front-runner status was questioned after being suppressed a week later by the Vermont senator in New Hampshire. If the results are equally close to each other in Iowa, where several candidates are currently at a striking distance from each other, Biden may encounter a similar type of threat here, where Sanders leads with an average of almost 10 points.

“It would be much less shocking than Hillary and Bernie,” said Sean Bagniewski, president of Iowa’s Polk County Democrats, who is not affiliated with a campaign. “However, I think he should be in the top three.”

A former Clinton campaign official who saw the nearer-than-expected Iowa scenario come true for the New Hampshire pummeling in 2016, said it would be hard for Biden anyway.

“It is a nice needle to thread,” the official said when asked to recalibrate here if Iowa is unsuccessful. “They should have been very clear all the time that the first two states are not making or breaking for them.”

Biden, by his own initial admission, has said he does not believe he should win New Hampshire, although he later said he thought he would. And with just a few days before February 11, primary officials, officials here are powerful in taking the state seriously, pointing to 55 local staff and 12 offices, similar to some of its closest rivals. When the caucus in Iowa was only one week out, the former vice president spent two days in New Hampshire. And when he was gone, a powerful slate of surrogate mothers worked the soil for him. The popular former government John Lynch recently concluded a five-day “Live Free Vote Joe” tour, while former Foreign Minister John Kerry, who won the 2004 Democratic presidential primary, also recently spoke here and raised a modest crowd.

Yet Dante Scala, a professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, warned that all the preparatory work in the world can be for nothing if Iowa eventually goes bad.

“I could see why they would say that we are not going to change anything, but I would say, if Biden is doing badly in Iowa, they could just as well stop New Hampshire as a lost cause,” he said. “No amount of tweaking would change much if Biden’s negative story comes from Iowa.”

.