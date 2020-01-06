Biden's foreign policy bravery tested by Iran tensions

Loading...

The increasing tensions between Washington and Tehran are testing whether Joe Biden can take advantage of his decades of experience in foreign policy if he tries to challenge a president he considers “dangerous” and “capricious.”

Biden is expected to comment on Tuesday on President Donald Trump’s decision to approve an air strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. His remarks, which would follow several days of campaigns, in which he seemed uncertain about how to resume his foreign policy, would be one of his most striking efforts to articulate his vision of world affairs and would be less than a month before The February 3, Iowa caucuses start voting in 2020.

But the moment offers challenges for a two-term vice president who was elected to six terms in the Senate. Although his resume is longer than that of his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination, it brings complications.

Progressives hoping to make US foreign policy less militaristic before Biden’s vote in 2002 to approve the US invasion of Iraq, suggest that it is his recent warning that Trump could put the US in one of the “forever wars” pushing, blurring. Otherwise, Trump and Republicans cast Biden as indecisive or weak, seized his opposition to the 1991 US military mission that drove Iraqi troops out of Kuwait and his reluctance to raid the September 11 mastermind Osama bin Laden in 2011, when Biden deputy was president.

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a senator in Vermont who voted against the request of the Iraqi war force from the Bush government, calls it “baggage.” In a quote that Republicans regularly recirculate, former Obama Secretary of Defense Robert Gates wrote in his memoirs that Biden, although a “man of integrity,” has been “wrong with almost every major foreign policy and national security issue in the last four decades.” “.

Biden himself is sometimes inconsistent in driving his pitch to voters, apparently convinced that searing criticism of Trump and implicit contrasts with his less experienced Democratic rivals are enough to earn a new stint in the West Wing.

“I have met every world leader,” an American president must know, Biden tells voters at some stops. “On first name basis,” he will occasionally add. About Chinese President Xi Jinping: “I spent more time with him face-to-face than any other world leader.” About Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who persuaded Trump to withdraw special US forces from Syria because of widespread opposition in Washington and elsewhere: “I know who he is.”

The most viral moment of the Biden campaign came last month with a video entitled “Laughed At”, in which world leaders mock Trump at a reception in Buckingham Palace during a NATO summit in London. Biden says world leaders, including former British Prime Minister Theresa May, have called on him to ask about Trump.

He told reporters last month that foreign policy is not in the ‘wheelhouse’ of his Democratic opponents, even if they are ‘smart as hell’ and ‘can learn’. Biden tried to demonstrate his expertise and explained the chemistry and physics of “SS-18 silos”, referring to old Soviet intercontinental ballistic missiles. “It’s exactly what I’ve done all my life,” he said.

He has since recommended recommendations from former Foreign Minister John Kerry and members of Congress with experience in the military and intelligence community.

However, Biden does not always connect the points with an explicit call to voters.

In Iowa, last weekend, Biden called the Iranian crisis “completely related to Donald Trump,” which is trying to get Soleimani back to Trump and withdrawing from a multilateral deal in which Iran has agreed to curtail its nuclear program. The deal “worked, served the interests of America and the interests of the region,” Biden said. Now, with Iraqis and Iranians galvanized against the US, Biden continued, “I don’t see any evidence so far that Mr. Trump has any plans to deal with the following.”

Biden told a quiet audience that Americans “need a president who gives stable leadership on day one,” but during a 20-minute monologue, Biden never recalled meeting his role in President Barack’s Iran deal or foreign policy Obama in general. Days earlier, prior to the Soleimani strike, Biden had absolutely nothing about the embassy attack while campaigning in Anamosa, Iowa.

The former vice-president complains about the lack of emphasis on foreign policy in a democratic primary competition that revolves around the party’s internal ideological struggle over domestic issues such as health care, wealth tax and tuition assistance. The international arena “is not being discussed at all” at the debate stage, he told reporters last month, despite what he said is a major concern among voters.

“Foreign policy, commander-in-chief is very important to people,” he said, less because of a single problem and more because of Trump in general. “They just know that something is wrong. It’s uncomfortable.”

In July, Biden offered perhaps his most radical statement on foreign policy so far, with a speech in which he mentions the US as a world power, but which should lead the international coalitions and focus on diplomacy. He promised to put an end to ‘forever wars’, but did not rule out military violence, and made it clear that he appreciates small-scale operations by special forces, while being more skeptical about larger, extensive missions of ground forces.

As vice president, Biden was on Obama’s side for every major decision on national security during their eight years in office. Obama tapped him as the point man on a number of issues, including efforts to help Ukraine combat Russian aggression. He also took the lead in Iraq when the Democratic government moved to end the war it inherited there, and often commuted to the Middle East for meetings with leaders.

But Biden was not always in lockstep with Obama on important issues. He was one of the advisers who argued against the attack on al-Qaeda brain bin Laden. Biden’s explanation of those debates has changed over the years, ranging from saying that he was one of the advisers who told Obama to wait for a clearer identification of Bin Laden at the Pakistani compound where he was killed, and later said that he had privately told Obama to continue. Biden’s assistants claim that he was never against Bin Laden, as some Republicans confirm.

Biden also lost an initial debate during lengthy deliberations on Afghanistan shortly after Obama took office. Biden was opposed to the idea of ​​directing the armed forces, instead insisting on a focus on combating terrorism that would have required a smaller military footprint on the ground. Obama eventually ordered 30,000 troops deployed in Afghanistan.

That can be seen as a lesson learned after Biden initially voted to support the Bush administration’s request to use violence in Iraq in 2002. However, Biden assistants maintain that he has not necessarily changed his philosophy. According to them, his vote in 2002 was based on Bush claiming that he only needed the force of war as leverage for Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein to accept international weapons inspectors.

Biden assistants say voters are more interested in the general profiles of candidates than in conducting old debates. They point to the Democratic primary of 2004.

The progressive Howard Dean held onto most of 2003. For weeks before the Iowa caucuses, the US imprisoned Saddam, Dean stating that the military victory “did not make America safer”, after months of accusing Kerry of supporting the resolution in Iraq, just as Biden did. Kerry, a Vietnam veteran who praised Saddam’s conquest, won Iowa and steamed to the nomination.

___

Washington Bureau Chief Julie Pace and Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.

Bill Barrow, The Associated Press