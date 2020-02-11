Biden: Trump is “scared to death to face me” in November

Former Vice President Joe Biden said in an interview with CNN on the eve of elementary school in New Hampshire that President Donald Trump was targeting him with his son Hunter because he was “terrified to face me”.

“Have you ever seen a sedentary president spend so much time, money and effort, including the risk of being charged and kicked out of office, to decide to take out one of the potential opponents in primary education?” Biden asked CNN’s Don Lemon. “This guy is obsessed with me and should be. I’ll hit him.”

Biden also popped Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as the Justice Department’s plan to obtain evidence from Giuliani and others regarding Ukraine.

“Are you using the Ministry of Justice to justify what he did with Ukraine or to get information about you?” Lemon asked.

“You can get any information about me that you want,” said Biden. “Anyone who is under oath in his administration and testified in the house says Biden is pipe-clean. Biden has done his job. Biden has great integrity.”

Biden also predicted that Senator Bernie Sanders’ own label of democratic socialists would affect the party’s chances of gaining control of the senate if he was selected as a party candidate. And Biden pointed out that Democrats in red states had asked him and not Sanders to camp with them in their 2018 mid-term elections.

“Are you going to go to one of the states we need to win, like Florida and other places we’ll win, Georgia and North Carolina,” and choose a socialist like Sanders, added Biden. “What do you think Trump will do with it?”

However, Biden admitted that he was facing an “uphill race” in New Hampshire, where he was voting far behind Sanders, I.-Vt., and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, but said that this was for Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., come from neighboring countries.

He added that he did not believe that a candidate could win the nomination without the support of the African American community, and that he agreed with James Carville, the former top adjutant to President Bill Clinton, who ridiculed the Democrats for having him pursues a liberal policy that has nothing to do with black voters.

