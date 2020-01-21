Biden team has been preparing impeachment smears for months

As former Vice President Joe Biden prepares to drag his reputation and that of his family onto the floor of the Senate, the room where he spent most of his career, his campaign made only changes minor defense plans.

While the scene is bigger since the White House smears will only be part of the third impeachment trial in U.S. history, most of the disinformation infrastructure and campaign messages are already in place , with some exceptions.

Biden’s campaign rolls out a new digital video on Tuesday, obtained for the first time by The Daily Beast, seeking to synthesize factual information into a conversational clip, titled “What Really Happened in Ukraine”. For months, the Trump team and Hill Republicans have been looking to throw Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, as an unscrupulous person engaging in harmful activities in Ukraine.

The nearly four-and-a-half-minute slice told by Biden campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates runs through a historical timeline from 2014 when Russia invaded the country and the United States joined to protect Ukraine from aggression. Thirty seconds after the start of the video, Bates clearly describes the case they have been using for a long time against Trump’s allegations about Hunter.

“So it was this guy, Viktor Shokin. He was the Attorney General of Ukraine – who is like the Attorney General of the United States. It has become the epitome of corruption that has hurt the Ukrainian government for a very long time, “says Bates.

“Everyone – from the EU to the IMF, Republican senators, the entire community of anti-corruption activists in Ukraine, desperately wanted him fired. He was protested in the streets, “he continues, before turning to the field:” And Joe Biden was the person who removed him from office. ”

Next, the video describes other facts in numerical order, including that “Biden was following official US policy when he worked to have Shokin removed” and that Skokin’s investigation of Burisma, the gas company natural whose Hunter Biden was a member of the board of directors, was dormant. “He was not investigating,” says the text of the clip.

“The truth is exactly the opposite of what Donald Trump told you,” said Bates.

The video, which evokes the support of three Republicans for Biden’s efforts at the time, Rob Portman (R-OH), Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Mark Kirk (R-IL), will be published on the website the campaign and coincides with other public awareness efforts that the campaign has introduced leading to the time that has consumed Washington’s attention. And as some of Biden’s main rivals – Democratic senators acting as jurors in the trial – are removed from the election campaign just two weeks before the Iowa caucus, the former vice president hopes to make his case directly to voters, with the help of communications. shop driving the conversation from the inside.

Part of the campaign’s digital strategy includes redesigning a website they launched in November, thefactsfolks.com, to provide voters with a tidy place to check verified information against inflammatory rhetoric. The campaign updated the site on Tuesday to present dozens of relevant press articles demystifying various Republican claims.

“There is a lot of misinformation and lies, so welcome to the one-stop shop for the facts about Joe Biden. Stay informed of the truth that Trump and his vested interests are trying to distract from, “said the site.

Biden’s campaign has also extended its messaging beyond voters to warn the media to remain skeptical of the president’s claims in the coming days. On Monday, two senior campaign officials took an unusual step by sending a note to reporters and editors saying Trump had “spread a malicious and definitively denied conspiracy theory” that “Biden was guilty of wrongdoing when he executed official US policy to eliminate a corrupt prosecutor from the office. ”

Then, in bold, the authors make a request: “It is not enough to say that the allegations are” unsupported “or that” no evidence appeared to support them “,” the memo, sent by the director Biden’s campaign assistant, Kate Bedingfield, and reads a senior advisor Tony Blinken.

“Not only is there” no evidence “for the Republicans’ main argument against the vice president – there is a mountain of evidence that actively debunks him. And it is a professional misconduct to ignore this truth. ”

The recent communication efforts come from the official HQ of the Biden team, but on the substitution track, the talking points are a little looser.

“Ambassadors to news agencies said there was no wrongdoing on the part of the vice president,” Biden campaign representative Cedric Richmond (D-LA) told The Daily Beast. . “My firm belief is that you cannot engage in debate with someone who does not care about the facts.”

In other words, Richmond added, “I don’t see any advantage in wallowing in the mud with the president.”

So far, Biden has not had this chance. The possible Democratic candidate in 2020, for whom the former vice president remains one of the main candidates, will face televised debates with Trump. Before that, much of Biden’s presidential campaign was based on the premise, supported by some polls, that he is best placed to confront Trump head-on, nodding to a vague eligibility argument that upset many of his closest rivals. month.

“I don’t want to think about it too much,” said a senior Biden campaign official when asked about the impeachment strategy. “Everyone has a quick response. We will be ready to change the dynamic. We are the campaign that does not want to change the dynamic. ”

Former Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell, a longtime ally of Biden and one of his main surrogates, has ignored any coordinated effort to combat smears, saying stick to the already verified campaign facts was the best solution.

“For that, you just say,” not much, “” said Rendell to the Daily Beast. “I don’t think we’ve ever been told that we should make this answer, it just makes sense.”

