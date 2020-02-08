Biden mocks Buttigieg in the ad, which contrasts her notes in the office

Joe Biden ridiculed Pete Buttigieg in a devastating ad that compares the ex-vice president’s years of experience in government to the more humble accomplishments of the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

“We elect a president. What you have done is important,” the ad says.

The spot compares Biden’s work to adopt the Affordable Care Act with Buttigieg’s implementation of decorative lights under South Bend’s bridges. It is also said that after the 2008 crash, the 77-year-old Biden worked to revive the economy.

“Both Vice President Biden and the former Mayor Buttigieg have fought hard,” the ad says. “Under the threat of a nuclear Iran, Joe Biden helped negotiate the Iran deal. Buttigieg threatened the disappearance of pets and negotiated lighter license terms for pet chip scanners. “

Democratic candidates like Biden were targeting Buttigieg’s experience of the democratic debate in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday after the former mayor won the Iowa caucus wafer-thin. Biden finished fourth.

Buttigieg spokesman Chris Meagher said the ad reflects Biden’s status as an insider in Washington. “South Bend residents who now have better jobs, higher incomes, and new lives in their city don’t believe that their lives are a punch line of Washington politicians,” Meagher said in a statement. “The Vice President’s decision to place this ad speaks more for his current position in the race than for Pete’s perspective as mayor and veteran.”

