Biden mixes campaign management after Iowa Fizzle

Joe Biden reorganizes his top presidential campaign leadership after fourth place in the Iowa selection and makes Anita Dunn a role that effectively blames her for his third offer at the White House.

Two people who were informed of the decision confirmed that Dunn, once President Barack Obama’s leading White House communications advisor, would play an overriding role, but that campaign manager Greg Schultz would keep his title. One of the respondents told The Associated Press that Dunn would have final decision-making powers. People spoke anonymously about the internal campaign strategy.

The New York Times reported for the first time that Dunn would take on a new role. She quoted an email sent on Friday by Schultz and Biden’s long-time assistant, Steve Ricchetti, to the campaign staff and some key supporters.

The news of the change broke hours before Biden took the stage for a debate in New Hampshire on Friday evening, where the former vice president has spent the days since Monday’s Iowa-Caucuses taking a much more aggressive stance against some of his top rivals. It is also just a few days before New Hampshire’s first presidential campaign.

Experienced election workers told reporters Friday in a predebate call that the personnel shifts are not a panic or adjustment to Biden’s well-established strategy of relying heavily on primaries and caucuses, which unlike Iowa and New Hampshire have racially diverse voters are understand. Aides notes that Dunn was on the management team before Friday.

Still, the postponement is tacit confirmation that fourth place, even in mostly white states, will damage Biden’s prospects of the Caucuses on February 22nd in Nevada, February 29th in South Carolina, and Super Tuesday on March 3rd ,

Biden has led most of the national democratic primary polls since participating in the April race. However, he had ongoing doubts about the quality of his campaign in the first nomination countries and his fundraising lagged behind other leading competitors.

At the beginning of the year, he reported only $ 9 million in cash, a sum that was overshadowed by his rivals who finished before him in Iowa: Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

He is also pressurized by donors who keep an eye on former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a mega-billionaire who skips the first four states on the presidential calendar and instead puts his personal fortune massively into Super Tuesday advertising.

Elevating Dunn is at least seen as a signal to donors that the former vice president recognizes the make-or-break of the coming weeks in the pre-election campaign, as some of his top supporters express concern that he is wasting his advantages as a former vice president with a head start in national elections and perceived strength as a challenger to the general election against President Donald Trump.

Beyond the symbolism for donors, the move can be seen as Biden’s attempt to clarify a leadership structure that, according to adjutants and donors, confuses between an older generation of adjutants like Ricchetti and a new guard, including Schultz, who joined him first had roles when he was vice president or ever since.

At 62, Dunn shares the difference: she is similar in age to Biden’s long inner circle, but comes more from Obama’s political environment as she has become the White House’s deputy communications director. She is now the director of a democratic consulting firm based in Washington.

Schultz became a campaign manager after working as vice president for Biden and then managing Biden’s political affairs as a former vice president. Schultz traveled extensively with Biden when he campaigned for Democrats in 2018. He helped build Biden’s national and state campaign staff for 2020, and he was a key contact in the campaign for many donors.

But Richetti, a senior campaign advisor who was Biden’s last chief of staff in the west wing, was seen as perhaps the most dominant figure in the campaign. He is joined by Bruce Reed, another former Biden chief of staff, and Mike Donilon, who has been a consultant on Biden’s campaigns since the early 1980s when Biden was a Delaware senator.

In addition to these official roles, Biden also talks to his perhaps oldest political friend and former adjutant Ted Kaufman, who was named vice president of Biden’s Senate seat, and to his sister Valerie Biden, who had led his campaigns for decades. Neither Kaufman nor Valerie Biden have an official role in the 2020 campaign.

In addition to Schultz, Kate Bedingfield belongs to Biden’s inner circle in the current campaign. She joined Biden as his White House communications officer in his vice president’s office. She is now the deputy campaign manager and one of his most regular confidants. Symone Sanders, who worked for Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, has also become a fixture in Biden. Bedingfield and Sanders are also the most common TV speakers for Biden.

Even if Dunn’s stance leaves Biden’s strategy or tactic unchanged, the shift could direct the campaign’s impact on the newer faces in the communications industry of its 2020 employees.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.