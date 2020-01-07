Loading...

By BILL BARROW Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Tuesday that the escalation of tensions between President Donald Trump and Iran has proven him to be “dangerously incompetent” and is putting the United States on the brink of war.

In New York, Biden said Trump had used an “arbitrary” decision-making process to order the murder of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and failed to provide the reasons to Congress or US allies around the world. Biden said Trump instead offers “tweets, threats, and tantrums” that demonstrate that the Republican president is “dangerously incompetent and unable to run the world.”

“Democracy is based on accountability,” said Biden, calling on Trump to consult with Congress on acts of war, as the constitution requires. “Nobody wants war. But it will take hard work to make sure we don’t end up there accidentally. “

The former Vice President’s speech was part of his second important foreign policy speech in the election campaign. This meeting will take place less than a month before the start of the Democratic election on February 3rd in Iowa. Biden tries to emphasize his international experience in contrast to Trump and his democratic competitors.

But the moment presents the 77-year-old candidate with challenges in Washington at almost five decades. His resume is longer than that of a democratic presidential competitor, but it does have complications.

Progressives who hope that the world will be less militaristic about Biden’s 2002 vote to approve the US invasion of Iraq, suggesting that his warnings of another Middle East war are clouded. Trump and the Republicans, alternately, viewed Biden as undecided or weak, taking advantage of his opposition to the 1991 U.S. mission that drove Iraq out of Kuwait and his reluctance to the raid that killed the mastermind Osama bin Laden on September 11, as Biden President Barack was Obama’s No. 2.

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, a Vermont senator who voted against President George W. Bush’s call for Iraqi war powers, calls this “baggage.” Former Bush and Obama Secretary of Defense Robert Gates wrote in his memoirs that Biden had been “wrong in almost everything important” “foreign policy and national security” for 40 years.

Biden himself was inconsistent in his attitude towards voters and seemed confident that harsh criticism of Trump and implicit contrasts with less experienced Democrats would be enough.

“I have met every single world leader,” a US president must know, Biden says at a number of stops to the voters. “Based on the first name,” he occasionally adds. The most viral moment of the Biden campaign last month was a video called “Laughed At” in which world leaders politely mock Trump at a reception at Buckingham Palace that took place during a NATO summit in London.

Biden told reporters last month that foreign policy was not in the “wheelhouse” of his democratic opponents, even if they “could learn”. As evidence of his knowledge, Biden tried to explain the chemistry and physics of the “SS-18 silos”, the old Soviet Union, of rockets. “It’s exactly what I’ve been doing all my life,” he said.

Since then, he has been promoting endorsements by former Secretary of State John Kerry and members of Congress with experience in military combat and intelligence.

But Biden does not always connect the points with an explicit appeal to the voters.

In Iowa last weekend, Biden called the Iran crisis “wholly Donald Trump’s thing” and attributed Soleimani’s murder to Trump, who withdrew from a multilateral agreement that Iran had agreed to cut its nuclear program. As he said again in New York on Tuesday, “the pact worked and served the interests of the United States and the region.”

Biden told another Iowa audience that the Americans “need a president to take a stable lead on day one,” but he never discussed his role in the Iran deal or Obama’s foreign policy in general.

“Foreign policy, commander in chief, is a big deal for people,” he said last month, less because of a single problem than more because of Trump. “You just know something’s wrong. It’s uncomfortable.”

Biden offered his hitherto comprehensive foreign policy statement with a speech in which he denounced the United States as an outstanding world power, but which must lead international coalitions and concentrate on diplomacy. He promised to end “wars forever” but did not rule out military violence. He made it clear that he values ​​small-scale operations by special forces while being more skeptical of larger, extended ground force missions.

His advisors believe that this reflects most Americans. “They don’t want the United States to withdraw from the world … but they also don’t want us to be overwhelmed without a rational strategy or a reasonable exit plan,” said Tony Blinken, Biden’s best foreign policy advisor, who has worked with him since then the democratic leader in the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee.

As vice president, Biden was with Obama’s side on every major national security decision for eight years. Biden led the government’s efforts to help Ukraine fight Russian aggression and Iraq when the government tried to end the war it had inherited there.

But Biden was not always in step with Obama on important issues. He was one of the advisors who spoke out against the attack on Bin Laden. Biden’s statement has changed over the years, starting with the statement that he recommended that Obama wait for a clearer identification of bin Laden on the Pakistani site where he was killed. Blink said Biden was never against the bin Laden persecution, as some Republicans say. Blinken recalled how Biden immediately shared his last private conversation with Obama and urged the President to “trust your instincts”.

Biden also lost an initial debate about Afghanistan shortly after taking office. Biden opposed the deployment of naval forces and instead pushed for a focus on counter-terrorism that would have required less military presence on the ground. Obama eventually deployed 30,000 soldiers to Afghanistan.

This could be seen as a lesson that Biden learned after initially voting to support Bush’s 2002 request for violence in Iraq. Blink said, however, that this didn’t necessarily mean that Biden had ever changed philosophy. According to Blinken, his vote in 2002 was based on the president’s argument that he only needed war power to persuade Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein to accept international weapons inspectors. That worked, said Blinken, and then Bush decided to “go to war anyway”.

Ultimately, Biden and his team believe that voters are more interested in the general profiles of the candidates than in addressing old debates.

“He played a key role in every major turning point in history,” said Blinken. “There is now a premium for that kind of experience and the wisdom and judgment that come with it.”

Julie Pace, chief of the Washington Bureau in Washington, and Thomas Beaumont, Associated Press in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report.

