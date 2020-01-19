Former Vice President Joe Biden and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg have just two weeks to take advantage of a fierce battle between the more liberal top candidates Sens.Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and the absence of senators from the campaign for impeaching President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported on Sunday.

In the final stages of a tight four-way race in Iowa, the two more moderate candidates try to emphasize the unity of the parties and their eligibility.

Biden, who is planning two state bus tours, has also posted aggressive new ads saying he can’t wait to kick [Trump] out of the White House and is attacking Sanders for the high cost of his Medicare -to pay -all plan and what he says is a video by Sanders supporters that distorts his views on social security.

Buttigieg worked intensively for campaigns, especially in the countries won by Trump, and emphasized that he can form a unity of generations in times of division. Politics is not about who can defeat the other candidates or set the best discussion point, but about “A way for us to connect our experiences – our hopes, our pain – with others and to improve each other”, so the post.

Biden, who has recently attracted a larger audience, expressed a similar message and told supporters over the weekend that “our policies today have become so personal, so dirty and divisible that it is practically impossible to do anything. ” As long as we don’t start working together, the system won’t work. ‘

