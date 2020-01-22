Biden and Sanders criticize, as surveys show, in a democratic race: NPR

Former Vice President Joe Biden (left) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will take part in a democratic presidential debate in Des Moines, Iowa on January 14. The two Septuagenarians have been arguing about social security in the past few days.

Former Vice President Joe Biden defends his social security record amid growing criticism from Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign, which has repeatedly highlighted Biden’s willingness to act as a US Senator to freeze social security spending and other claims programs.

The back and forth of the candidates culminated – like most disputes in modern presidential campaigns – in a duel with Twitter posts on Tuesday evening.

“Let’s face it, Joe,” wrote Sander’s campaign report. “One of us fought for decades to cut social security, and one of us didn’t.”

The tweet contained a clip from a speech Biden gave in the mid-1990s and said, “When I said we should freeze federal spending, I also meant social security. I meant Medicare and Medicaid. I meant the benefits of veterans. I meant.” every single thing in government. And I didn’t just try it once – I tried twice, I tried a third time, and I tried a fourth time. “

Let’s face it, Joe. One of us has fought for decades to cut social security, and one of us has not. But don’t take it from me. Take it from you. pic.twitter.com/qh7qb1Hmcl

– Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 22, 2020

Biden, who had been a Delware Senator for decades, replied on his own account and wrote: “I have struggled throughout my career to protect and expand social security. Any other proposal is simply wrong.”

For years, Biden expressed concern about the ever-increasing government debt and repeatedly announced that he would address so-called “claims” – social security, Medicare and Medicaid – and other government spending to curb debt. But Biden repeated in a television interview on Wednesday morning that he, as president, would focus on generating new revenue instead of freezing or cutting it to improve long-term profitability of social security.

I have struggled to protect and expand social security throughout my career. Any other suggestion is just wrong. pic.twitter.com/KWIIJgFqGk

– Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 22, 2020

The intraparty feud comes less than two weeks before the Iowa rallies, and as national polls show on Wednesday, Biden and Sanders are consolidating their positions as the two strongest candidates in the field of Democratic presidents.

A CNN poll found Sanders and Biden 10 points ahead of their closest competitor, and a survey by Monmouth University found a similar gap. (Sanders leads the CNN poll, while Biden leads the Monmouth poll. The two also lead the Iowa poll average.)

Sanders is not the only one who digs up positions and speeches from the 1990s.

Biden, like Hillary Clinton, criticized Sanders’ previous voices against weapons control measures in 2016. Taking excerpts from decades of social security speeches, Biden told MSNBC on Wednesday, is “like my going back and highlighting how – how Bernie voted against Brady Bill five times … or how he voted You, it’s the only group in America you can’t sue. I mean, he made up for it. He hinted that it was over. “

Sanders has repeatedly voted against the Brady bill, which, when passed, did background checks and other measures, but also voted for a ban on attack weapons and many other weapons control measures.

“A long time ago, in 1988, before it was fashionable, I applied to the United States Congress in Vermont and probably lost that election because I believed then that weapons of attack should be banned,” Sanders said this summer the NPR Politics Podcast.

That the criticism – a few videos posted on social media accounts and a handful of testimony from campaign workers and candidates – is seen as a significant escalation is a sign of how tame and friendly the 2020 democratic primary has been. These barbs don’t come through pay TV advertising. And Biden and Sanders have been side by side in six debates, but have largely abstained from any direct confrontation, except for Sander’s repeated criticism of Biden’s vote to approve the Iraq war in 2003. Despite suggestions from Sanders’ campaign that he was Biden at the last social debate Would attack, there would be no confrontation.

From left: Democratic Presidential Candidates Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sanders march to King Day Monday at the Columbia, South Carolina dome event.

The democratic field has vowed to agree once a candidate is nominated and to do everything possible to defeat President Trump. On Monday, Sanders, Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and other candidates went hand in hand in a march in South Carolina in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Still, the social security debate is likely to worsen over the next week and a half as Biden and Sanders complete each campaign in the final round before February 3 in Iowa.

Sanders’ criticism is not new. When Sanders gained national recognition in 2010 with an eight-hour speech criticizing a tax compromise organized by Biden, Sanders warned that part of the agreement – a temporary cut in social security taxes – could lay the foundation for any program cut.

“This is a very dangerous step forward for those of us who believe in social security,” he said at the time.

Sanders has long been committed to making claims such as social security, Medicare and Medicaid an important part of its political brand, rather than freezing or cutting them.

Biden, like many other democratic politicians, has long warned of the long-term health of social security.

However, in an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, he reiterated that instead of cutting or freezing the benefits, he saw the solution as an increase in the money flowing into the program.

“If everyone over $ 400,000 pays the same amount or percentage of income as you do when you earn $ 100,000, we’ll solve the problem – my grandchildren are ready. I’m able to make social security payments for the two groups I increase. ” “Biden said to Morning Joe.