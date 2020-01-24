Bible against indigenous beliefs in Bolivia

LA PAZ – Bolivia’s new interim president, who is lifting a large leather bible above her head, delivered a strong message after Evo Morales escaped under pressure. This was the end of an almost 14-year presidency that celebrated the country’s indigenous religious beliefs like never before.

“The Bible has returned to the palace,” roared Jeanine Añez, as she walked into the presidential palace amid a horde of allies and media cameras, where Morales had dropped the Bible at official government ceremonies and replaced it with deeds that the Andean deity called the Pachamama , The conservative evangelical senator from a region where people often make fun of Pachamama’s beliefs pushed the Bible over her head and gave her a bright smile.

While the Bolivians are very divided over Morales’ legacy, his successor, a lawyer and opposition leader who wants to put the Bible at the center of public life, sparked deep-seated class and race separations in a time of great uncertainty in the Andean nation, 6 of which 10 identify themselves as descendants of indigenous peoples.

“It’s the same as 500 years ago when the Spaniards came and the first thing they showed the indigenous people was the Bible,” said Jose Saravia, a civil engineer and married father of three from La Paz. “It seems to me that the same thing is happening again.”

Like many in Bolivia, Saravia is a practicing Catholic who deals with the beliefs of Pachamama that have been passed down from these parents and grandparents. According to recent estimates, about 8 out of 10 Catholics are in Bolivia.

Saravia and his family were among the multitude of people who came with their immaculately dressed baby Jesus dolls to fill a huge Catholic church in La Paz and attend the Epiphany Mass on January 6th. When they left the church in the 18th century, they were Catholic priests and sprinkled holy water on their relics.

Just a few meters from the church, on a busy square, parishioners stopped to have their baby Jesus dolls blessed by indigenous elders in their usual poncho sweaters and woolen hats. The Bolivians believe that they respect Pachamama and bring blessings. The men rang tiny bells as they stuck the dolls into incense that oozed from small pots full of hot coals and special herbs. Many ended the action with a sign of the cross and a kiss on a small cross.

A symbiotic relationship has developed over time. It allows Catholics and Pachamama believers to maintain both systems, said Mariano Condori Flores, one of the local leaders who are doing the blessing. Flores uses a Catholic cross as part of the Pachamama blessing he gave to the baby Jesus.

Condori said the same relationship does not exist with evangelicals who tend to resist mixing and make up about 7% of the population, more than double their size in 1970, according to a World Christian database.

“It doesn’t appear that Añez understands that we exist,” said Condori. “She doesn’t talk about pachamama, she doesn’t talk about who we are.”

Añez celebrates the reintroduction of the Bible for many upper-class conservatives in the capital of La Paz and in remote provinces where the Morales campaign to increase the visibility and awareness of indigenous religious beliefs has been tired.

“It was a demonstration of great respect for the Bolivian people. We believe in God, ”said Karina Ortiz Justiniano, a psychologist and mother from the Beni province where Añez lives. “Evo Morales’ government was far too aggressive, especially for those of us here in the Oriental who don’t believe in the Pachamama.”

Such feelings trigger strong reactions from the Bolivians who are committed to their Inca heritage. They fear that the discrimination they experienced under former presidents of European descent will return to this often overlooked South American country of 11 million people between Peru, Chile, Brazil and Argentina.

According to David Mendoza Salazar, a Bolivian sociologist with experience in indigenous culture, Morales has strengthened the self-esteem of the Bolivians with indigenous roots and enabled them to look at the Bolivians with their lighter skin face to face. In Añez, many see a fair-skinned, evangelical upper class that they cannot trust and fear for the future.

“The exploitation of the Spaniards is internalized in memory of the citizens,” said Salazar of his house on one of the steep hills in La Paz, a city with around 900,000 inhabitants at an altitude of 3,660 meters.

Morales fled Bolivia in November after losing military and police support due to widespread protests against a controversial election.

Añez will probably only hold office until May 3 if the country is re-elected. However, critics say she represents the Bolivian archetype that flourished before Morales became the nation’s first indigenous president in 2006. Indeed one of the leading presidential candidates for re-election In May, Luis Fernando Camacho based his campaign on the Bashing Morales and the idea of ​​restoring the prominence of Catholicism. Another candidate, Chi Hyun Chung, an evangelical pastor who campaigned against gay marriage and abortion rights on the way to third place in the canceled October election, described Pachamama’s beliefs in an interview last year as pagan and diabolical.

Commonly scolding what he saw as discrimination due to the Spanish conquest in 1520, Morales described his presidency as the “decolonization” of Bolivia.

Spanish conquerors put down strong resistance and enslaved hundreds of thousands of Aymara and Quechua Indians to build a huge silver mine when they populated the highland capital of La Paz. Until a revolution in 1952, the natives could not even walk, let alone vote, in the square in front of the occupied presidential palace, Morales.

During a trip to Bolivia in 2015, Pope Francis apologized for the crimes committed by the Roman Catholic Church against the natives during the conquest of America.

Morales revised the Bolivian constitution in 2009 to formalize the protection of religious freedom and make the country a secular state. None of the presidential candidates for the May elections presented or discussed their political plans to undo the Morales constitutional changes that make the country religiously neutral.

This protection eases Margot Mejia, a Catholic who also believes in the Pachamama, but that Añez is evangelical makes her pause. Mejia chewed coca leaves while sitting in a La Paz cemetery with other women after holding an indigenous commemoration for forgotten souls: light candles and bunches of cigarettes, sprinkle coca leaves, and pour alcohol on the floor to pay homage to the Pachamama.

“Obviously, she won’t understand these things,” said Mejia, a street vendor and mother of two.

Añez declined to be interviewed by The Associated Press, but told a Bolivian newspaper in December that she would respect indigenous beliefs. But she said if Christians like them had to endure taking the Bible out of the Presidential Palace and respecting that some people don’t believe in God, others should respect their devotion to God.

It remains to be seen how much more Anez will incorporate her religious views into her preliminary presidency. Since the dramatic staging at the Presidential Palace on November 12, Añez has largely refrained from using the Bible or discussing religion in public appearances. Your choice of how to deal with the issue may be affected by the emerging possibility that you will stand for a full term in the upcoming elections.

Many upper class and conservative Bolivians consider indigenous beliefs to be culturally inferior to their European cultural tradition and reject the “pollution” of their Christian beliefs, said Kenneth Roberts, a government professor at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

“The right-wing religious urge is also an urge to restore the old order and the old social hierarchy, in which white Christians were at the top and very concerned about indigenous identity,” said Roberts.

More than 600 kilometers northeast of La Paz, in the tropical Amazon region of the country from which Añez comes, in the province of Beni, residents who reject indigenous belief systems feel this surge.

Examples of the indigenous culture that can be found in the capital La Paz and in the neighboring city of El Alto are the Wiphala flag with a checkerboard pattern in rainbow colors and women with traditional bowler hats, wide bollard skirts and embroidered scarves in Beni. At Epiphany, there were no local guides waiting outside to do the everyday blessings in La Paz.

Many locals in Beni are excited when they talk about Morales and the leftist politics of his political party.

Justiniano said Morales’ presidency has trampled on belief in God. Her voice grew louder and she started waving her hands in disgust as she spoke about Morales. She used air quotes when saying “The Pachamama” while speaking near Trinidad’s central square. She remembered an act of government during the Morales presidency in which they poured fermented alcohol called chicha into clay pots and burned incense.

“We are a mission country, we have been evangelized,” said Justiniano, a Catholic. “We have our identity and this man (Morales) did not respect that. He played too much with the concept of equality for the poor and indigenous, although in reality it is not a problem here.”

Instead, residents of Beni province celebrate Jesuit colonization while incorporating parts of the region’s native culture. Paintings of men wearing robes, cross chains, and large feather headgear while holding machetes in hand adorn the city of Trinidad and pay homage to a dance that the lowland region’s natives performed at a festival each year.

Freddy Bruckner, whose descendants came to the region from Germany, said making the Bible known was an important symbolic gesture.

“They didn’t like the fact that the country was without a god to protect it,” said Bruckner, a senior executive at a forest company.

Nena Suarez put it bluntly when she got on her moped in front of the Catholic Church in Trinidad: “We don’t believe in the Pachamama here. They have their dances that they think have achieved something. There are other beliefs here. God is the only one, Almighty. ”

Añez said that she was baptized Catholic but practiced evangelically, even though her ministry refused to disclose the denomination. Many evangelicals in Latin America often call themselves evangelicals and do not necessarily focus on one denomination.

Añez was a lawyer before he came into politics and campaigned against gender-based violence. She also worked as a television presenter and director of a television station in Trinidad.

Edwin Sanchez Mansilla, who runs a “Faith Question” store in La Paz that repairs religious relics, said Añez ‘celebration of the return of the Bible triggered a business boom when people were forced to join to connect their religious roots. He is not worried that Bolivia will lose its indigenous culture.

“We have had these customs for a long time, Evo Morales has not invented them,” said Mansilla, alongside Virgen de Copacabana, the patron saint of Bolivia, after the arrival of the Spaniards, a church discovered and worked out by an indigenous Bolivian. “With or without Evo, we continue. We have strong roots.”

The interweaving of Catholicism and Pachamama can be found on the shores of Lake Titicaca in the city of Copacabana. Bolivian families come to climb a mountain overlooking the lake along a rocky path with large crosses.

Above they buy miniature replicas of houses and cars and place them on tiny plots next to a rock wall on the edge of the cliff with a view of the majestic lake. Indigenous spiritual leaders throw coca leaves and pour beer, wine, and alcohol on the dirt nearby, where the replica cars and houses are surrounded by flowers and covered in colorful streamers. Similar to the Epiphany ceremony, the Bolivians do this to thank Mother Earth and believe that their hopes for new homes and cars will be met in return.

Below the mountain in the city in front of a large and ornate Catholic church, people line up cars to receive blessings from Catholic priests who use a magic wand to spray holy water on the cars and say a prayer to the family. As the priests drive on to the next car, the families spray champagne, throw flowers on the car, and finally light fireworks.

Marcela Chachaqui from Oruro, Bolivia, has been coming once a year since she was nine and is now continuing the tradition with her husband and three children. They climbed the mountain on the first day of the trip and had the priest bless their car the next morning. She is concerned about the lower emphasis on her country’s unique merging of beliefs in the post-moral era in Bolivia.

“You always have to believe in the Pachamama,” said Chachaqui.

Associated Press’s religious reporting is supported by Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

