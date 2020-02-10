Bianca Devins Murder: Brandon Clark pleads guilty

Last July, 21-year-old Brandon Clark was arrested and charged with the murder of 17-year-old Bianca Devins, a recently graduated high school from Utica, New York. Clark was accused of killing Devins on the way home after a concert in New York City. He had posted a photo of her body on the discord gaming chat platform, with a message in which the male followers of Devins were being taunted on social media.

Clark initially pleaded not guilty of Devins’ murder, and was expected to be tried against second-degree murder within a few weeks. However, on February 10, Clark changed his plea from non-guilty to guilty, sparing the Devins family a lawsuit. He could look forward to 25 years of life in prison.

Clark introduced his guilty plea today during a lawsuit. He apologized directly for members of the Devins family who had appeared on his court appearance in pink T-shirts, a nod to Bianca’s favorite color.

“I think I have to realize what I did, I can’t undo it as much as I want,” Clark said in court. “I have to face it. I apologize to all the people who knew her and loved her. I apologize to everyone who is troubled by this, to anyone who had to see that terrible image of her. I know sorry is not enough and it will not take back what I did. I wish I had more to give. “

Clark’s mother, Michelle Kuwaliski Clark, tells Rolling Stone via Facebook that the family had expected him to change his plea for a while. “He didn’t want us there, but we knew he would argue,” she says.

Clark was accused of killing Devins on the way home after a Nicole Dollanganger concert he had attended with her in Queens, New York. The police believed that Clark had been furious when she saw Bianca kissing another boy during the concert. However, the police believed that he had been planning her murder for a while, when they found knives, ropes and several other tools at the place of his arrest, as well as a letter that appeared to be a suicide letter at a family member’s house.

According to earlier reports from Rolling Stone, Clark and Devins had met online and had been friends for some time for her murder, with Bianca’s mother Kim who said she had found him charming and polite. On the morning of her death, a man who appeared to be Clark posted a photo of Devins’ dead body on Discord, along with the caption: “Sorry, you bastards, you’re going to find someone else to turn into a job,” some confusion and horror. caused by her girlfriends. When Clark was arrested by the police, he lay on top of Devins’ body and streamed his suicide attempt. He survived his injuries and was accused of second-degree murder.

Last December, Clark was charged with promoting smuggling in prison after a stalked toothbrush was found in his cell. He said he would appear in court, says Kuwaliski Clark. “I think he did the right thing,” Kuwaliski Clark tells Rolling Stone.

Clark’s photo of Devins’ body later went viral on many social media platforms, including Instagram. After Bianca’s death, Bianca’s mother Kim lobbied for social media platforms to adjust their policies to curb the distribution of such photos.

“[We are] relieved,” Devins said in an SMS to Rolling Stone. “I’m glad we don’t have to go through the test.”

Clark will be sentenced in April.