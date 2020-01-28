Bianca Andreescu will lead Canada in Fed Cup qualification

Canada is sending a full team to Switzerland next month for their Fed Cup qualifying match led by world number 6 Bianca Andreescu.

The reigning US Open champion is accompanied by Eugenie Bouchard, Leylah Annie Fernandez and Gabriela Dabrowski.

It is a #FedCup dream team.

Canada is competing against Switzerland in the Fed Cup qualifying round and we are sending some of our top stars.

– Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) January 28, 2020

“The girls had some good results to start the year and now I hope they carry that energy in this draw,” Canada Fed Cup captain Heidi El Tabakh said in a statement. “Switzerland has a very tough team and will have the support of a home crowd, but I know that our team will fight to the very last ball with the aim of qualifying for the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest.”

It will be Andreescu’s ninth appearance for the Fed Cup team of Canada. She has a record of 7-3 singles and is 3-0 in the doubles. Her last performance for Canada came during the World Group II quarter final of last year, where she won a few singles games in straight sets to help Canada beat the Netherlands.

She was absent from Canada’s 4-0 World Group playoff loss against the Czech Republic last April.

The tie of the Fed Cup will serve as Andreescu’s seasonal debut in 2020, as a persistent knee injury at the WTA Final last October forced her to postpone the start of the year and withdraw from the ASB Classic in Auckland and the Australian Open.

Bouchard, currently ranked 212th in the world, returns to Canada’s Fed Cup team after skipping the event in 2019. She last played for Canada in the World Group II playoffs 2018, where she has a few singles won competitions to help Canada defeat Ukraine. The native Montreal holds a 12-4 singles record in 10 performances at the Fed Cup.

The former world number 5 opened its season by reaching the quarter-finals in Auckland, but failed to qualify for the Australian Open.

Fernandez, 17, made her Grand Slam head debut at the Australian Open last week after obtaining the qualification. She will make her second appearance for Canada during the Fed Cup. She lost her only singles match in the loss of last year’s World Group playoff to the Czechs in her debut.

Dabrowski enters the Fed Cup after a quarter final in the women’s doubles at the Australian Open. The double specialist from Ottawa has a record of 7-6 doubles in the Fed Cup game and is the longest serving member of this team, who played in 13 draw since 2013 and has not missed a Fed Cup draw for Canada since February 2017.

The draw will be held on hard court in Biel, Switzerland on 8 and 9 February. Canada leads the head-to-head 3-2, but Switzerland won the last meeting in 2004.

A win against the Swiss would qualify Canada for the inaugural Fed Cup Finals to be held in April in Budapest, Hungary. The Fed Cup follows the lead of the Davis Cup and reorganizes the event into a one-week tournament that will be played for the first time this year at one location.