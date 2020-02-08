Bianca Andreescu from Canada is not about to play singles at Fed Cup | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Andreescu, the number 6 in the world of Mississauga, Ont., Was scheduled to play doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa as the best-of-five draws the distance. Teams can replace players up to an hour before the game, although El Tabakh excludes changes to her line-up of singles.

The Swiss side is anchored by fifth place Belinda Bencic, who is Friday 267th place Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que. Will play. Teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez from Laval, Que., De wereld nr. 185, opens the draw against nr. 68 Jil Teichmann.

“We have a great team, we have a great line-up,” said El Tabakh. “Leylah is a young and emerging player and fearless on the field. She already played her first Fed Cup draw against the Czech Republic last year, so she has had that experience.

“Genie plays her best tennis at Fed Cup. She plays her best tennis and is very hard to beat. So I have a lot of faith in my decision and it had to happen. “

Reverse singles go Saturday, followed by the doubles competition.

“It will be really hard,” said Bouchard. “Of course Switzerland is the favorite because they have girls who are ranked much higher than we play tomorrow. But I believe in our team and we have to go into the underdog mentality and try to fight, do everything we can to win on the field. “

The Canada-Switzerland winner will advance to the inaugural Fed Cup Final in April in Budapest. The losing team comes in a play-off tie against a regional Group I nation for a chance to reach the 2021 qualifiers.

Andreescu has refused to give details about the severity of her knee injury. She was not asked if it was available on Thursday.

“Well, I don’t need surgery, so I wouldn’t say it’s really bad,” she told The Canadian Press in December. “I can’t say much about it. I’m just trying to rehabilitate as much as possible and stay as positive as possible.”

Andreescu turned her knee as she stretched out to return a forehand during a competition at the end of October. She then said she “heard a crack” and eventually withdrew from the competition before the end of the season after she had obtained an MRI exam result.

She resumed training on the field in December and met Dr. Angel Ruiz Cotorro, who has been helping Spanish star Rafael Nadal with knee problems in recent years.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

The Canadian press