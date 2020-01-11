Bianca Andreescu from Canada falls out of Australian Open due to knee injury. | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, starts on January 20.

As the sixth in the world after starting 2019 outside the top 150, Andreescu is suffering from climbing injuries.

A shoulder injury last March kept her apart from one, from April to July.

Andreescu stopped after one game at the French Open last year and did not play in Wimbledon in 2019.

The Canadian returned to win the Rogers Cup in Toronto before he captured the US Open in New York. Last year Andreescu won 17 games in a row at a given moment.

Andreescu’s decision leaves Canada without a wife in the main Australian Open table.

Eugenie Bouchard from Westmount, Que., And Leylah Annie Fernandez from Laval, Que., Are taking part in the qualification next week.

Canada has four players in the men’s head draw – Denis Shapovalov from Richmond Hill, Ont., Felix Auger-Aliassime from Montreal, Milos Raonic from Thornhill, Ont. And Vancouver Vasek Pospsil.

Organizers of Australian Open have also announced that the Argentines Juan Marin del Potro and Richard Gasquet from France have withdrawn due to knee injuries.

The Canadian press