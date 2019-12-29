BHP signs an agreement for the world's first LNG maritime fleet

Loading...

"The good news is that the interest is enormous."

Bhatti said BHP is evaluating the detailed bids before moving to a "clarification stage" with the companies in January and subsequent negotiations in February.

"We are really excited about this," he said, "and we plan to reward in March-April."

In addition to the shipping companies, some of Australia's major gas producers, including Woodside, Shell and Pavilion, were among the companies that participated in the tender, according to Bhatti.

BHP, the world's largest miner, has welcomed the new United Nations International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules which will come into force next week, requiring all ships to use fuel containing no more than 0.5% sulfur, compared to 3.5%.

The IMO has also set itself the target of halving the carbon dioxide emissions from shipping by 2050 from 2008 levels.

"Although there is no regulation on this in terms of carbon reduction, it does happen, there is no doubt about it," said Mr. Bhatti.

"The industry has been a captive audience of single-fuel diesel for 80 years and it is only now that the IMO has woken up."

The new reforms have prompted major shippers to seek cleaner alternatives to heavy fuel oil known as bunker fuel, which until now has been the primary source of fuel for the shipping industry. Maritime supply chain operators, including Australia's three major iron ore operators – BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue – are preparing for additional costs triggered by the new standards and have explored options to ensure compliance with the new standards.

Macquarie Wealth Management analysts have estimated this year that switching to cleaner fuel and measures to equip ships with new equipment to capture sulfur emissions could add between US $ 2 and US $ 3 per tonne to freight traveling from & Western Australia in China.

"In the coming years, vast investments in research and development will be made on non-carbon propulsion, requiring the construction of new freight infrastructure," said the investment house.

Describing global warming as an indisputable crisis requiring a global "mobilization" effort, outgoing BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie has embarked this year on a $ 500 million carbon reduction campaign to not only reduce BHP's own emissions, but emissions generated beyond its mine doors. – known as "scope 3" emissions – caused by shippers and customers of its products such as Asian steel mills and power plants.

