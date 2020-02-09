BHP is trying to delay deliveries to China due to viruses

In Chile, miners are already working with customers to delay cargo, Bloomberg reported.

Fears that China’s efforts to curb the rapidly expanding coronavirus could disrupt supply chains and affect demand for Australian raw materials have led to price slumps among China-dependent miners such as BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue.

The BHP share closed on Friday at 1.95 percent or 77 cents to $ 38.77.

The ports in China’s largest steelmaking region, Hubei Province, an important destination for Australian shipments of iron ore, were closed to curb the virus.

Guangxi Nanguo Copper, a smelter in southwest China, has reportedly declared force majeure on copper concentrate shipments on Friday.

There have also been concerns that China’s state-owned gas importers could use force majeure on liquefied gas import contracts as demand worsens as a result of the corona virus outbreak.

At the weekend, French oil major Total declined to report force majeure by an LNG buyer in China, becoming the first global energy company to publicly speak out against a company that wanted to withdraw from a contract due to the corona virus outbreak.

Copper prices in London have fallen in the past two weeks as the corona virus will slow economic growth. As of Friday, the metal used in the automotive, construction, and technology industries traded at $ 5,652.50 ($ 8,444.59) per ton, a decrease of 1.07 percent, or $ 60.85.

The corona virus killed at least 805 people over the weekend, according to new numbers. The number of infections caused by the corona virus has now exceeded the worldwide outbreak of SARS, which began in China almost two decades ago.

Regardless, Cyclone Damian brought heavy rains to the iron-rich region of Pilbara on Sunday, which may have affected mining production. The devastating storm was downgraded after striking the west Australian coast.