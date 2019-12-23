BHP chief Andrew Mackenzie to step down three months earlier

Loading...

The appointment of Mr. Henry triggered an internal reshuffle in the top ranks of the company, with rising star Jonathan Price, director of transformation at BHP, the last high-level executive to resign.

Mr. Price, a 14-year-old BHP veteran who joined the management team this year, has been viewed by some within the company as a likely future candidate for the position of CFO.

Her resignation, citing family reasons, comes after BHP chief technology officer Diane Jurgens for more than three years announced her departure from the company, saying she would return to her home country in the United States. to pursue other opportunities and be closer to his family.

Questions also arise as to whether BHP's chief financial officer Peter Beaven, who was widely regarded as the other favorite to replace Mr. Mackenzie as chief executive, intends to retain its long-term role.

Henry will officially become managing director on January 1, after spending 16 years at BHP, the last three as president of BHP's Australian mining operations.

Since the board announced his appointment last month, Mr. Henry has visited BHP's vast businesses around the world and engaged with staff before planning to further articulate his vision for the future of the company under his leadership when BHP's half-yearly results were announced in February.

BHP shares were trading at 1.26%, or 50 cents, at $ 39.22 on Monday afternoon against a 0.3% drop for the benchmark ASX / 200.