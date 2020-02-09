Beyond newspaper headlines: senators have flexibility before the trading period

The path is suddenly less messy.

Not only for NHL players to return to the Olympics – dropping a bomb development by Elliotte Friedman on Headlines – but also for the competition to enjoy a longer period of labor peace where it can focus on growth and new opportunities.

The most obvious thing is to draw up an international events program, something that has been discussed for a long time, but always hits an obstacle or roadblock before it could take shape. Then one year bleeds into the next – and you have stars like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews who have to wait until their mid-twenties to put on their country’s jerseys in a best-on-best event.

With the International Olympic Committee and the International Ice Hockey Federation finally prepared to play with things like travel and insurance costs, plus marketing opportunities, a door has been opened.

It could pave the way for a steady stream of international tournaments: Olympic Games in Beijing in 2022, World Cup in 2024, Olympic Games in 2026 and World Cup in 2028.

As just mentioned in Headlines, this week the IOC and IIHF have indicated their willingness to tackle NHL issues to get players to the 2022 Olympics. This includes insurance costs, travel costs and the ability to promote on proprietary platforms (1 / x) …

– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) 9 February 2020

The NHL still does not like the idea of ​​stopping its schedule for an Olympic break, but recognizes how important the problem is for membership of the NHL Players’ Association. And with the parties ready to resume collective bargaining on Tuesday, it feels like a wall has been knocked down.

The Olympic Games were always an unusual issue in those negotiations, because in some respects the NHL and NHLPA were actually more aligned than opposed – because they had a common interest in getting something tangible back from the IOC for participation, which they now seem capable.

Of course, the NHL players will not actually come to Beijing unless an extension of the CBA can be hammered.

But NHLPA believes that it should not be a factor because the current CBA extends beyond the 2022 Games. (Both parties must agree.) There are talks this week, but this is quite a big development.

– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) 9 February 2020

It is believed that considerable progress has been made in CBA talks this summer, but they have been put on hold since September, when both the competition and the players chose not to activate a reopen clause.

Normally you need the pressure of a deadline to encourage the giving and taking that is needed to close a deal. In the case of previous transactions between the NHL and NHLPA, it has demanded the pressure to negotiate somewhere between three and ten months after that deadline and to flirt with mutually insured destruction to get things done.

But the climate feels different this time.

The current SCBA will not expire until September 2022, but the real deadline for a decision on Beijing’s Olympic participation will arrive much earlier. Let’s say June 2021 at the latest because of the schedule for the NHL season 2021-22? And ideally well before that.

So maybe, just maybe, all of this can be linked together to achieve multiple goals – the most important of which is arguably putting the competition on a road that has never been traveled before.

TRADE SZN

Scouts followed the Los Angeles Kings during their trip through the New York area in recent days, including multiple representatives from Winnipeg and Vegas for Saturday’s game against the Devils.

Both teams are looking for a defender and keep an eye on Alec Martinez. He has signed a contract for another year after this year with an AAV of $ 4 million and represents one of the few unleased blue liners that is likely to be relocated by the February 24 trading deadline.

Los Angeles started trading this week from Kyle Clifford and Jack Campbell to Toronto early in the sales season, and are very interested in 27-year-old winger Tyler Toffoli. The asking price for the UFA that is being processed is set at a second round of choice and prospect.

Pittsburgh, Boston and Calgary are among the possible attacks for the right shooting Toffoli.

SENS DECISIONS

There is no other team in the roster flexibility of the Ottawa Senators, who not only have 10 pending unlimited free agents, but only four non-ELC players signed after the following season (Thomas Chabot, Nikita Zaitsev, Colin White and Bobby Ryan).

Pierre Dorion has kept his cards pretty tight when it comes to trading plans, including with the players that are likely to be hit and their representatives, and is not supposed to have even broached contract negotiations with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mark Borowiecki – two native players from the Ottawa area enjoy good seasons with expiring deals.

Pageau would be the Sens-largest trade ship, and perhaps the most effective rent-forward on the entire market, if an expansion does not come true. Right shot defender Dylan DeMelo, veteran Ron Hainsey and Borowiecki should also attract some interest.

Potential goalkeeper Craig Anderson too.

The relentless dismantling of the Senators team 2017 that reached Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final has already stuffed the organizational pipeline with intriguing young players and prospects, leaving behind a surplus of future design choices.

And Dorion has more cards to play.

WRIST WAIT

Equipment changes, just like rule changes, do not occur quickly or easily in the NHL.

But it is remarkable that a discussion has started about the possibility of making wrist protection compulsory during a season in which Martinez, Cal Clutterbuck and Ilya Mikheyev all suffered dangerous cuts due to a skate knife.

That happened during a recent meeting of the laceration task force during an all-star weekend in St. Louis – a meeting that brought together representatives of NHL hockey-ops, the NHLPA, team trainers and medical staff.

On leaving that meeting, each team now makes the four approved brands of cut-resistant wrist guards available to players: Swiftwick, Cut Shield, CCM Bulletin and Kozo. The plan is for interested players to try it out during training sessions and competitions and provide feedback before the task force meets again in June.

The competition and the players’ association ultimately determine whether wrist protection will become a mandatory part of the equipment – both of which have to sign for that kind of change – but given the potentially catastrophic nature of these injuries, it is seriously considered.

And it’s an important conversation to have.

OF INTEREST:

• Impressive turnout for the final US / Canada Rivalry Series race at Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Saturday night: 13,320, setting a new record for the largest public at a home-made US national women’s race.

• Arizona, Toronto, Vancouver and San Jose have each exchanged their first pick of 2020 for the first round, but only the selection of sharks is conditional. It’s going to Ottawa anyway. As for the others: the Coyotes choice to New Jersey is top three protected; the Leafs pick to Carolina is top 10 protected; and the Canucks pick to Tampa will only be transferred this year if Vancouver qualifies for the play-offs.

• The termination of Dustin Byfuglien’s contract with the Winnipeg Jets has still not been implemented, so he remains officially ‘suspended without payment’.

• Justin Williams has played seven games since his return to the Carolina Hurricanes in the season and scored three shootout winners. These are three valuable points for a team in a play-off race.

• Ilya Kovalchuk has two extended goals during his rejuvenating 15 games with Montreal.

• Several NHL teams sent scouts to Stockholm for the international Beijer Hockey Games tournament over the weekend. They all want to unravel the following Artemi Panarin, David Rittich or Ilya Mikheyev – one of the diamonds in Europe’s rough finds in recent years.