Beyond newspaper headlines: penguins are serious contenders despite injuries

The story of this remarkable season in Pittsburgh Penguins is not only told by the number of man-lost matches.

Probably best reflected in the huge amount of cap space they have had on an injured reserve almost all year round – a number that now floats nearly $ 30 million.

Since losing Sidney Crosby to a hernia operation in November, the Penguins had gone 17-6-4 in Sunday’s game in Arizona.

Only three other NHL teams collected more points during that process. And Boston, Tampa and Dallas did not have to overcome the long-term absence of a player with more than 90 points (plus several others).

Now the penguins are blessed with a second superstar and Evgeni helped Malkin pick up the idleness with Crosby on the shelf. But that also applies to unsung contributors such as Bryan Rust and Dominik Kahun, not to mention goalkeeper Tristan Jarry, who is on his way to the all-star game in his first full NHL season.

Evgeni Malkin collected 11-25—36 in 25 games without Sidney Crosby in the line-up that dates from November 12, 2019. He has generally defeated 77-119-196 in 145 career-regular games without the @ penguins captain stand in line. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/8iRrYhGpAE

– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 11, 2020

With Crosby expected to return at some point in the following week, Pittsburgh is ready for an even stronger second half. The penguins still have to cope with the loss of Jake Guentzel after a shoulder operation – possibly for the year – but general manager Jim Rutherford is therefore armed with extra cap space and Alex Galchenyuk is already dangling on the trade market.

Rutherford has room to maneuver and a team that produces a highly anticipated number of goals in a season where it is arguably more challenged than any other.

What seemed so long like a cursed year in Pittsburgh may even prove to be a blessed year: the penguins are serious contenders.

CAP WATCH

An interesting nugget by trusted colleague Elliotte Friedman that the Anaheim Ducks say they are willing to take on extra cap space and money in exchange for sweeteners.

This can be useful in a competition where currently 10 teams exceed the salary limit using the long-term injury provision.

Only a handful of others seem to be able to even consider a similar approach – led by Chicago, which has all sorts of extra room for the rest of the season with Brent Seabrook and Calvin de Haan both for the year due to an injury.

No team has more financial flexibility than Colorado.

According to capfriendly.com, the avalanche is expected to have $ 31 million available, which means that there is basically no potential trade that they cannot consider in a season in which they hope to take the next step.

OUTDOOR IN EDMONTON

There are only so many locations that can organize an offside in Canada – although the trip to Mosaic Stadium in Regina earlier this season revealed at least one more.

It is therefore remarkable that the NHL is looking for a return to its roots for the next Heritage Classic by bringing it back to Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. It was there – on November 22, 2003 – where the first regular outdoor competition of the competition was organized in any form on a chilly cold night.

Since then, the Canadian loop includes stops at McMahon Stadium in Calgary (2011), BC Place in Vancouver (2014), Investors Group Field in Winnipeg (2016), BMO Field in Toronto (2017), TD Place Stadium in Ottawa (2017) and the visit to Regina in October.

The only notable omission is Montreal, which has no suitable location because the NHL is not interested in playing an “outdoor” game under the roof in the Olympic Stadium.

There was originally a push to return to Edmonton early next season, according to those who know, but logistical hurdles have temporarily left the next Heritage Classic scheduled for 2021-22.

You can bet that it will be played on the calendar before November 22 to account for the weather.

Lessons learned and such.

YZERMAN’S WINGS

What Steve Yzerman needs more now than anything else is time.

Time to save future assets for the Detroit Red Wings. Time to see that next generation of young players grow, develop and prosper.

Yzerman has only just started re-creating the organization during his first season at work – bringing young attackers Robby Fabbri and Brendan Perlini into professions – and was quite frank in this interview with Ken Kal about where he stands. .

Of particular interest were Yzerman’s thoughts on the upcoming February 24 trading period: “Our goal is, if we can, to make more concept choices. How do you do that? You know, it really depends on what other teams want to do. So I can’t give you a definitive answer. My plan is not to be passive, sure, I am looking for ways to build for the future. “

The Red Wings currently have three experienced defenders in expiring deals: Mike Green, Trevor Daley and Jonathan Ericsson (who have already claimed exemptions this season).

Goalkeeper Jimmy Howard is also a UFA pending.

Yzerman understands that he is not acting from a position of strength.

It would be foolish to bet against the cunning Red Wings GM over time. Present? Well, it’s not that pleasant.

BIEBER vs BINNINGTON

A Justin Bieber vs Jordan Binnington 10-round shootout is going to happen.

It’s just not going to happen as part of the NHL’s all-star festivities in St. Louis later this month, despite attempts to bring it together.

The Blues goalkeeper recently challenged the pop star on Instagram with the words: “10 escapes between me and you. You score on me. I will dye my hair platinum blonde. “That was overcome by a counter-statement from Bieber, who accepted Binnington.

Details are still pending.

OF INTEREST

• Top perspective Alexis Lafreniere went 34 days between races for the Rimouski Oceanic because of the world championship for juniors and still returned to the line-up Saturday with the score of the QMJHL: 70-67. He then had a goal and two assists in a 3-0 win over Rouyn-Noranda.

• Welcome to the NHL all-star game, Quinn Hughes: the Vancouver Canucks defender receives a “Schedule A” bonus of $ 212,500 after being voted fans of Pacific Division last man. Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders is the only other all-star currently playing on an entry contract.

• The Carolina Hurricanes left room to add roughly $ 5.5 million in salary commitments to the trading deadline after forwarding veteran Justin Williams this week to a bonus-tax contract this week – although they have to take into account a potential bonus surplus if they wind up use.

• Ilya Kovalchuk has been an average of 7:57 pm since joining the Montreal Canadiens and has three assists to go along with the overtime winner he scored in Ottawa on Saturday. He could become a low-cost deadline rental that gives the Habs a provisional choice after signing a bidirectional, league-minimum $ 700,000 contract on January 3.