Beyond Good and Evil 2 is perhaps one of the highly anticipated games out there – since the unveiling in 2017 we have seen several impressive trailers and gameplay updates, but there have been few details surrounding the release.

That said, here’s what we know about this ambitious open-world space experience …

When was Beyond Good and Evil released?

Beyond Good and Evil 2 currently has no release date or expected release window. The different revelations from Ubisoft, however, indicate that the game is well in production, so a release in 2020 is not unlikely.

On which consoles and platforms will Beyond Good and Evil be available?

No platforms have yet been officially confirmed for Beyond Good and Evil 2. However, PS4 and Xbox One are the most likely candidates, with a PC, Nintendo Switch or next-gen release also possible.

What is Beyond Good and Evil 2 about?

Beyond Good and Evil 2, a prequel to the original from 2003, is set in the 24th century and is supposed to follow Dakini while looking for an artifact called Moksha’s Gate, while simultaneously fighting the slavery of human 3 from hybrids between humans and animals.

The game becomes an action adventure for a third person set in an open world where players can explore the galaxy, and offers support for both one player and multiple players.

It is said that a sequel of Beyond Good and Evil has been in production since 2007, although the game has not been officially announced since 2017. The developers of the game have fans on the game updated via blogs and live streams, and even allowed fans to submit their own illustrations to appear in the game.

Can I order Beyond Good and Evil 2 in advance?

Yes – Amazon has a pre-order page for PS4 and Xbox One, but keep in mind that the game has not yet been officially announced for these platforms.

Is there a trailer for Beyond Good and Evil 2?

Yes – you will want a release date even more:

