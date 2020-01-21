Beyond drinks: Harmless Harvest launches dairy-free coconut yogurt

Dive overview:

Harmless Harvest is branched from organic coconut water and snacks in organic dairy-free yogurt products. The California company said in a release that its new spoonable and drinkable yogurt comes from the same organic Thai coconuts it uses for its existing product lines.

More of the coconut is used to make water and yogurt alternative products, and no gums are used to thicken the texture, the company said. According to Food Navigator, Harmless Harvest also uses a microfiltration process instead of thermal pasteurization.

The new vegetable yogurt products are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market stores and other natural grocers. The 8 ounce yogurt drinks, available in the Strawberries, Mango and Original Unsweetened varieties, have a suggested retail price of $ 2.99. The 24 ounce Original Unsweetened is $ 6.99. The 4.4-ounce cups, in the Plain, Strawberry, Vanilla and Blueberry flavors, have a suggested retail price of $ 2.99.

Dive Insight:

This switch to vegetable yogurt makes sense on several levels for harmless harvesting. The company is already sourcing organic Thai coconuts for its water and snack drink products, so it scores sustainability points by “its promise to continue to live up to its impact from seed to shelf,” said CEO Ben Mand in the press release. This position builds on the Fair for Life certification from Harmless Harvest, which is given to sustainable companies that support social, agricultural and environmental improvements.

In addition to producing less coconut waste, the company’s new yoghurt alternatives respond to the flourishing, plant-based trend. According to UBS, the market for vegetable proteins and meat is expected to rise from $ 4.6 billion in 2018 to $ 85 billion in 2030.

This impressive growth will increase the demand for alternatives to dairy products, says Fior Markets. Their global market is expected to grow from $ 15.5 billion in 2017 to $ 38.9 billion by 2025, with compound annual growth of 12.5% ​​over that period.

The new Harmless Harvest product line also gives the company the opportunity to stand out by using the patented multi-step microfiltration process to which it shifted in 2016 instead of the more common high-pressure processing. The company noted at the time that microfiltration could reduce the amount of PET plastic in its bottles by around 24% while maintaining taste and safety. Some proponents say that PET in health bottles can present health risks.

The company has the advantage of working with yogurt giant Danone, whose venture capital arm, Danone Manifesto Ventures, participated in a $ 30 million investment round in 2018. Danone also addresses vegetable yogurt alternatives – most recently with its dairy-free Activia option made with almond milk.

Harmless harvest enters a busy dairy-free yogurt market. Major players are already in this space, including Chobani, with its non-dairy and oat-based products, as well as Daiya and General Mills’ Oui from Yoplait, which is expected to be launched nationally this month.

For Harmless Harvest, positioning as a greener, more sustainable and less wasteful option – and also being organic – can give it an edge over other players. However, the suggested retail price of $ 2.99 for 4.4 grams of yogurt may be a bit steep for some consumers. Forager Project’s 5.3-ounce, dairy-free, organic yogurt is currently $ 1.99 at Whole Foods, while 5.3 grams of non-organic almond milk-based yogurt is $ 1.97 on Amazon.