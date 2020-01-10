Beyond Alanis and Kathleen: 10 artists from the Ottawa area to watch in 2020

Loading...

The music scene in the Ottawa area could get a shot in 2020 with the impending return of two of our most successful artists, Alanis Morissette and Kathleen Edwards.

Pop superstar Morissette, who took some time out of the music industry to start a family, dropped an urgent, piano-driven single about addiction entitled Reasons I Drink last month. The 45-year-old is also planning to release Such Pretty Forks in the Road, her first album in eight years, on May 1.

In addition, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Morissette’s landmark album, Jagged Little Pill (now the inspiration for a Broadway musical), she is starting a major North American tour with Garbage and Liz Phair as guests this summer. So far, the only Canadian date is July 11 in Toronto.

Edwards, who is 41, also plans to return to the music bizz after he stepped out of the spotlight six years ago to open her Stittsville coffee shop Quitters. Her first original tune in years popped up just in time for the holidays last month. It’s Christmas (let’s just survive) offers a hilarious look at everything that can go wrong at the most special time of the year, marked by a choir of meows. A full album with non-holiday rates is expected later this year, probably with tour dates to follow.

Of course, they are not the only artists with roots in the Ottawa area who are preparing for new music in 2020. If you are asked to delve a little deeper into what is happening in the National Capital Region, here are 10 up-and- upcoming artists that we will be watching this year:

Birdie Whyte: Birdie Whyte, self-taught singer-songwriter and banjo player, is the stage name of Tiah Aske, who is also the charming host of open-mic evenings in the city. Her long awaited debut album, Here’s Where I Find Myself, full of heartache, will be released on January 26 during a family-friendly show at the Record Center. She also organizes the Ideal Folk Night on Friday from 7 pm to 10 pm. at I Deal Coffee, 176 Dalhousie St., where a musical guest is played every week.

Lynne Hanson: After working with fellow Ottawa singer-songwriter Lynn Miles and recording a great album together as The Lynnes, Hanson returns to her solo career. Her seventh album of rootsy country-folk-blues, the Just Words produced by Jim Bryson, will be released next month, led by a scorching title track about the damaging power of words. The release show is February 21 at the Les Lye Studio at the Meridian Centerpointe Theater. She plays with her band, The Good Intentions.

Mia Kelly: Even in her teenage years, Kelly is a singer-songwriter from Gatineau with a profound talent beyond her years, characterized by a robust and soulful voice and a talent for writing genuine songs in both official languages. Her debut EP, Cardboard Box, was released last year. She has plans for new songs and videos in 2020 and hopes to organize a number of festival performances. Don’t miss her show at the Black Sheep Inn on February 7.

A lever for mountains: From the wilderness of Val-des-Monts, Que. is the acoustic trio of Nick Loyer, Jay Trepanier and Jeremy Flynn, who in 2019 conquered the audience on both sides of the Ottawa River with their gentle melodies and irresistible vocal harmonies. A new album, Sunny Days, is expected this spring, and they will be part of a double bill with The Pairs in Almonte on April 25, part of the Folkus concert series of the village. It is already sold out.

Charles Cleyn: It’s been over a year since Cleyn left his job at Shopify to pursue music, and in that time he has proven his talent as a singer-songwriter with a dynamic stage presentation and a series of soulful pop tunes, including the light-hearted summer track, Decisions, winner of a Berlin Music Video Award. There are lots of great songs available on his YouTube channel, with even more to come this year.

Digging: Despite displaced by last spring’s floods, singer-songwriter Matty McKechnie, who bears the stage name Graven, has managed to record a new album entitled Years. Produced by Ottawa’s Jim Bryson, the music is described by McKechnie as “alt-country thunder-twang dad rock” with songs with a nature theme that mark his bittersweet sense of passing time. Together with a new band, he plays Irene’s Pub on January 24 to celebrate the release.

Jasmine Trails: The Ottawa artist, formerly known as Trails, is back as Jasmine Trails, with a debut EP to be released this year. Her dark voice and melancholic songs channel a vulnerable soul, but also the hopeful tone of someone looking out at the light at the end of the tunnel. She launches the new project with a show February 8 in Club SAW.

Prime Rib Big Band: One of the most popular monthly appearances in the last few years is Ottawa-based trumpeter Ed Lister and no fewer than 10 of the best players in the city, all digging for a meaty bowl of big-band originals and standards to create. From their appearances at Irene’s Pub on the first Wednesday of every month, they discovered a hunger for music, and finally came into the studio last year. A new album is expected in the coming months, while the residency will be continued on the first Wednesday.

Peter Hum: Our valued colleague, the restaurant and critic of Citizen, is also an accomplished jazz pianist with a musical response to the social and political turmoil of our time. It can be heard in the energetic but lyrical compositions on his upcoming album, Ordinary Heroes, recorded with an all-star line-up of old friends. The sextet occurs during the fourth stage of the NAC on March 9 as part of a tour through the east of Canada.

Raphael Weinroth-Browne: The virtuoso cellist and composer known for his work with the eclectic groups The Visit, Musk Ox and Kamancello – as well as recording and touring with the Norwegian progressive metal band Leprous – unveils his debut solo album this month with a release spectacle at the NAC’s Fourth Stage on January 11 . Produced by Dean Watson, Worlds Within combines elements of contemporary classical music, post-rock and electronics, although each of its huge range of sounds is created by the cello.

