Beyond 2020 – Which food does the consumer want in the coming decade?

With consumers who currently buy more plant-based and clean label food, what should food producers focus on if they innovate in the future? Several trend reports point to foods that promote “well-being”, “conscious eating” and are consistent with “personalized food”. But where do you start if you want to be ahead of the trend curve?

One of the most common ingredients used to produce snacks, bakery products, appetizers, sauces, spices and even non-dairy drinks is oil. When did you last consider the type of oil that you use in your products?

What do consumers want?

Today, many consumers are looking for non-GMO ingredients and non-GMO sunflower oil as a simple replacement for other oils. Previously, synthetic antioxidants were usually added to most edible oils to maintain stability. Now natural antioxidants are being added instead, and they have proven to be just as effective in maintaining stability and also in creating cleaner labels. US sunflower oil is also eligible for a new qualified health claim that was approved by the FDA at the end of 2018. It suggests that daily consumption of 1 ½ tablespoons of oils with a high oleic acid can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.1 All high oleic sunflower oil and some mid-oleic sunflower oil are eligible for this claim.

What do food producers want?

Top of mind is creating a product with a reasonable shelf life. Both sunflower oil with a high oleic acid content and sunflower oil with a high oil content contain many monounsaturated fats and only contain a trace of linolenic acids. As a result, they have superior stability and often offer a longer shelf life for food. And if you make fried foods, the high MUFA content of sunflower oil also gives a longer baking time than many other oils and the oil can be absorbed less in your products.

Does an oil change affect your customers’ perception of your product?

Because taste is the most important factor for consumers when they buy a product, you don’t want to disturb a taste profile that appeals to your customers. Sunflower oil has such a light, neutral taste and research shows that consumers often prefer it, especially in snacks. Mouthfeel is also an important consideration for consumers and sunflower oil offers a healthy alternative to saturated fats in vegan and vegetarian products, as well as kosher and halal products.

Grow your company’s sales

Sunflower oil not only meets your functional requirements, but can also increase your turnover. A 2019 survey found that 71% of consumers are interested in buying products made with sunflower oil.2

If you are curious about the performance of sunflower oil in your product formulations, contact a sunflower oil supplier or contact the National Sunflower Association at: 701-328-5100.