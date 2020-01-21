Beware of this delivery notification

The crooks are improving their game, exchanging phone calls for credible text messages masquerading as shipping confirmation and delivery messages from companies like FedEx, according to How-To Geek. text messages written to resemble package delivery confirmations. How-To Geek opened one of these messages to see what they could find, but warned others not to repeat the practice. Instead, they advise blocking the sender. After the link, How-To Geek said it was taken to a fake Amazon list and asked to respond to a customer satisfaction survey. For their efforts, the bogus list offered a reward for completing the survey; an “expensive” product for free. The “free” reward always required a credit card (as well as an address) to pay the shipping costs. The process also involved signing up for a 14-day trial of the company selling products that were too good to be true. After the trial, the company charges the stated card a whopping $ 98.85 each month and will send a new supply of any rewards claimed during the investigation. It is never safe to click on an unknown link, and you should never click on the one you suspect from a spammer. If you click on it, it is all the more important not to enter personal or banking information on a site of which you are not sure. Below, text messages: a legitimate, a fake. The differences are almost imperceptible.

Fraudsters are improving their game, swapping phone calls for credible text messages masquerading as shipping confirmation and delivery messages from companies like FedEx according to How-To Geek.

Although fake text messages are nothing new to the scam, more people have reported receiving text messages written to look like parcel delivery confirmations. How-To Geek opened one of these messages to see what they could find, but warned others not to repeat the practice. Rather, they advise blocking the sender.

After the link, How-To Geek said it was taken to a fake Amazon list and asked to respond to a customer satisfaction survey. For their efforts, the bogus list offered a reward for completing the survey; an “expensive” product for free.

The “free” reward always required a credit card (as well as an address) to pay the shipping costs. The process also involved signing up for a 14-day trial of the company selling products that were too good to be true.

After the trial, the company charges the stated card a whopping $ 98.85 each month and will send a new supply of any rewards claimed during the investigation.

It is never safe to click on an unknown link, and you should never click on the one you suspect is from a spammer. If you click on it, it is all the more important not to enter personal or banking information on a site of which you are not sure.

Here are the text messages: a legitimate, a fake. The differences are almost imperceptible.

