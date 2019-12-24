Beware of Santa and the CHP – The Reporter

Loading...

Santa Claus is watching, so make sure your driving skills are on par.

So he warned the Elves of the Great Guy with the California Highway Patrol.

"Leave the race to the reindeer and take your time to make sure you arrive safely at your destination," officials advised.

If you plan to celebrate Christmas with alcohol, officials remind motorists to designate a driver who does not drink.

Also, be sure to get enough rest before going on the road, avoid distractions and, of course, buckle up.

“Our goal at CHP is for everyone to get home safe. When a person chooses to drink and drive, he not only puts their safety at risk, but puts everyone's life in danger with them, ”CHP commissioner Warren Stanley said in a press release. "We encourage the public to help us save lives and eliminate these dangerous drivers from the road by informing them at 9-1-1."

Authorities said at least 16 people died and nearly 350 more were injured in crashes that involved disabled drivers in California during the 102-hour vacation application period last year.

This year's application period extends to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve until 11:59 p.m. Good night.

During this time, all available officers will be on the road to improve the application and help drivers who need help.