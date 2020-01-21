Beverly's wife is charged with allegedly crashing into a car with a child in the car under the influence of meth

Posted: January 21, 2020 / 10:51 AM / Updated: January 21, 2020 / 10:51 AM EST

BEVERLY, W.Va. – A Beverly woman is in police custody after allegedly crashing into another car with a child in her vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine.

On January 19, West Virginia State Police officers received a phone call for a vehicle accident near Beverly [U.S. 219], according to a lawsuit.

When the soldiers arrived on the spot, they found a maroon vehicle to the north in the lane and a silver SUV crashed into the passenger side of the car. Officers also observed a blood-soaked child who was loaded into an ambulance by Randolph County EMS.

Erica Reynolds

Rescue workers informed the soldiers that the child had a heavy cut on the forehead and a smaller cut on the child’s hairline. The soldiers were then told that the child was traveling with the car driver, Erica Reynolds, 40, from Beverly, according to the lawsuit.

The soldiers found that Reynolds was “unstable and uncoordinated”. She had to use the ambulance to keep her balance. Her language was blurry and garbled. Her “eyelids were sagging”. Hands, soldiers said.

When the soldiers tried to get their operator’s license out of their purse, they found several needles in it. Reynolds and the child were then brought to David Medical Center for treatment, according to the complaint.

A lab test at Davis Medical Center showed that Reynolds had methamphetamine in their system, and the soldiers were informed that Reynolds had to stay in the hospital overnight for treatment, the soldiers said.

On January 20, policemen transported Reynolds for questioning to the West Virginia State Police’s Elkins Department, where she told them that she had smoked “a little” methamphetamine the night before the accident to prove she was not a policewoman. ”According to the complaint.

Reynolds said that the next morning she picked up her child from her neighbor’s house and was on her way to a friend’s house when she crashed control, ”the soldiers said.

Reyolds is charged with negligence on the part of children, which leads to injuries and to the DUI with physical damage. She is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for a $ 65,000 bond.